They say this time of year is a good time to do some cleaning up.
As my wife will tell you, this is not one of my stronger suits.
My desk at home is piled with old rosters, used notebooks, magazines and writing implements that I can never seem to find in a pinch when I need them. Often I’ll find things I’ve completely forgotten about,
It’s no wonder I get reminded every so often that maybe it’s time to cull a few things out the pile.
Maybe I’m not alone here.
Well, often here in the news business we need to do a little cleanup when some things start to pile up in email or voicemail that seem to have a common theme.
So if you indulge me this week, I’ll try to throw some Windex on a couple of questions that seem to be stacking up.
One that has come up lately is certainly understandable.
Will The Star be picking All-Area teams, along with Players and Coaches of the Year, this high school academic year?
The answer is no, but we want to elaborate on the reasoning behind that decision.
As most of us know, the high school sports seasons in the state have been thrown for a loop thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. And nothing has been normal since the Virginia High School League postponed the fall season, which usually begins in August.
The VHSL decided to both shuffle and condense the sports seasons with winter sports starting in December, to be followed by fall sports starting in late February and spring sports opening later this month.
Locally, school boards decided December was too early to compete given the COVID numbers and then waited until students returned from the holidays to make a decision whether to start VHSL play in January.
Both Winchester and Clarke County voted yes to start in January and to follow the VHSL season parameters. Frederick County decided to wait until February, thus separating James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando from the VHSL for nearly all of their winter and fall sports. The majority of the competitions for those three schools would be played among themselves. And that was really emphasized when West Virginia teams, who initially were on some winter schedules, pulled out after its governing body ruled that playing non-VHSL affiliated schools was akin to playing club teams, which is not allowed.
As you can see here, we have two entirely different playing fields for Handley and Clarke County and for the three Frederick County schools.
And that makes a big difference in choosing postseason teams.
For example, Frederick County wrestlers got no more than five matches in and Frederick County swimmers competed in just one traditional meet. None of those athletes had postseason opportunities to compete against the area’s, the region’s and the state’s best.
And none of those athletes competed against Handley and the rest of the Class 4 Northwestern District, something we use to gauge who will be honored.
But that doesn’t mean that the best swimmer, wrestler, golfer or basketball player doesn’t come from those Frederick County schools. It means the sample size is too small to do it fairly.
And because we can’t make fair selections for two full sports seasons, we will not select any All-Area teams this year.
Another question we often get is how we select the athletes who are featured in our weekly Athlete Spotlight. The answer is we don’t.
Per our request Athlete Spotlight nominees are submitted by their coaches and we like it this way. The nominees don’t have to be the best athletes on their teams. They can be chosen for a variety of reasons, some only the coaches know. We often talk to some athletes that possibly we’d rarely — if ever — interview during the course of a season.
It’s why we stick to area high schools for those nominations.
Hopefully, this cleans up a couple of questions about which some of you may have been wondering.
Now, where is that pen?
