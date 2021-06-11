Spring success
There are some things that offer no explanation, but you look at the results and wonder whether there’s a coincidence or not.
In December, P. Wendell Dick, known to many as “Mr. James Wood,” passed away at age 80.
Dick earned his well-deserved nickname because he loved the high school and especially the athletic programs. He’d never miss a big game against a local rival and was beloved to athletes in all of the programs.
Unfortunately when Dick passed, James Wood like all schools had not played anything since March of 2020 thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. And when Frederick County schools returned to action, most of the Colonels teams weren’t eligible to compete for Class 4 Northwestern District and Virginia High School League titles because Frederick County chose to delay their seasons further.
Those schools rejoined the rest of the Northwestern District for team play this spring and I can’t help but wonder how Mr. James Wood would have spent this spring, especially this past Tuesday.
On that day, the Colonels won Northwestern district tournament titles in three different sports and placed second in another.
In girls’ soccer, James Wood (11-0-2) won its first-ever district tournament title with a 2-1 victory against Handley at Kelican Stadium.
Later that night on the same turf, the unbeaten boys’ soccer team won its first district tournament title since 2011 with a 2-0 triumph over Millbrook in a game cut short by lightning. The triumph extended the program’s record for victories (13) and shutouts (11).
While that was happening, the baseball team captured the school’s first district tournament crown since 2007 with a 9-4 victory at Millbrook. The Colonels (12-3) advanced to regional play for the first time since 2008.
And while it wasn’t a win, the softball team (10-5) gave unbeaten Fauquier its closest game of the season in a 1-0 loss. James Wood was within a swing against a Falcons squad that features Division I Princeton recruit Meghan Harrington in the circle.
Two weeks prior, the Colonels (8-4) placed second in the district boys’ team tennis tournament, earning a regional berth for the first time since 2007.
A day later, James Wood’s Brooke Sandy became the only area girl to win two individual events (high jump and 100-meter hurdles) at the Region 4C track & field meet. Sandy would lead the Colonels teams by qualifying for four individual events (also the triple jump and 300 hurdles) at this coming week’s state meet.
The impressive spring season followed an abbreviated football campaign in which the Colonels played just two games. But in those two April contests, they defeated Sherando (36-20) and Millbrook (55-42) for the first time in the same season since 2008.
What the Colonels have done across the board this spring is something that would make any school around the state envious.
Five of the Colonels’ programs (in team result action) have advanced to regional competition, which means they are guaranteed to be among the state’s final 16 teams in Class 4. Four of those teams are still alive with three of them hosting regional action on Monday.
That all of this is coming in the school’s first district season after Dick’s death makes you wonder. This spring’s success would have been something that would have had him grinning from ear to ear.
And there’s one thing for certain. You know that Mr. James Wood would have wanted to be in the stands for every one of the big games. He would have had a tough time picking Monday with two soccer games and a baseball tilt taking place off of Apple Pie Ridge Road.
Maybe he now has the opportunity to look down on them all.
If that’s the case, he’d see the right-field fence at R. Charles Hott Field that sports a huge “Thank You Wendell” banner.
Yes, there are some things you just can’t explain, but there are no explanations needed for this remarkable spring. Hard work has paid off with outstanding success.
Mr. James Wood would have been proud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.