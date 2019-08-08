Do you ever get tired of seeing the same team playing for the championship in a particular sport?
Unless you're a fan of that team, you might tire of it.
Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots have ruined the Super Bowl for some NFL fans. Brady has won six rings and the Patriots have been to the title game in four of the past five seasons.
There's probably more than a few NBA fans that are pretty happy that the roster of the Golden State Warriors has broken up since the their fifth straight trip to the NBA Finals.
Let's face it — we'd like a little variety in our diet of viewing.
Well, as another kickoff looms this fall we have another couple of teams who are threatening to extend the same type of dominance over another postseason.
Yes, as the college football season opens Aug. 24 and ramps up in earnest a week later, two teams are once again the overwhelming favorites to be on the field for the national championship in New Orleans on Jan. 13.
Even if you don't follow the sport, you know who they are: Alabama and Clemson.
The two programs have met in the college football playoffs the past four seasons, three times in the national championship game. They've split the four national titles that were decided in those seasons.
It probably comes as no surprise that Vegas feels both have the best chances to win again.
According to MyTopSportsbooks.com, defending champion Clemson is the favorite to win the national championship with 5-2 odds. Alabama is next at 7-2. Georgia is a distant third at 11-1.
Westgate Superbook has Alabama and Clemson in a dead heat at 9-4. Georgia has risen from 12-1 to 6-1.
Depending which site you look at, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Michigan are the only other teams that have a realistic chance of winning the title over the Tigers or the Crimson Tide. By the way, Virginia Tech is listed at 100-1, while Virginia and West Virginia are 500-1 longshots.
Heading into this season, Alabama and Clemson are great at the most important position on the field. Tua Tagovailoa was second in the Heisman voting last year and led Alabama to the title game. Clemson's Trevor Lawrence carved up the Crimson Tide and led the Tigers to the title last year as a freshman. Lawrence (11-2) is the Heisman favorite over Tagovailoa (6-1).
Clemson is a 1-3 shot to make the playoffs. That's because the Tigers are such overwhelming favorites in the ACC. Clemson is 1-4 to win the league. After that it's Miami (12-1), Florida State (19-1) and the field (11-1).
Alabama is a 5-4 favorites in the SEC with Georgia a strong 5-2. Florida (12-1), LSU (16-1), Auburn (20-1), Texas A&M (25-1) and the field (24-1) follow.
If you are a fan of seeing a couple of other programs playing for the national title the future doesn't look particularly bright right now.
Nick Saban continuously brings highly-rated (usually top ranked) recruiting classes to Tuscaloosa, while Dabo Swinney routinely lands Top-10 classes.
It's hard to imagine a recruit not wanting to play for either of these guys. You know that you are going to play in big games and you know that you've got a great chance to end up on an NFL roster. As of earlier this summer, 69 former Alabama players were on NFL rosters (including practice squads). The Washington Redskins have seven former 'Bama players on their current roster.
Clemson has 40 players on NFL rosters, with a high of five playing for the Houston Texans. If Swinney keeps landing recruiting classes like he's currently doing, that number will be increasing.
Of course, every dynasty will come to an end. Even the Yankees and the Celtics couldn't win them all.
But Alabama and Clemson aren't giving any signs of slowing down. At 67, Saban is still motivated and doesn't give any indication he's slowing down. Swinney, an Alabama alum, is 49 and appears to be having the time of his life.
These guys don't appear to be going away anytime soon.
If variety is the spice of life, college football fans are going to have to get used to stomaching salt and pepper for awhile.
