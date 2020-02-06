Super start?
One Super Bowl is over and another is right around the corner in auto racing.
The Daytona 500 will open the NASCAR season on Feb. 16 and the sport’s grand pubahs can only hope that race and the 35 to follow will be as exciting as the Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
With the retirement of one of its greatest drivers looming, the Cup Series has a lot to live up to this year.
Can NASCAR do it?
First of all, what exactly do you call this thing anyway? NASCAR severed its ties with Monster Energy as the title sponsor and now has a tiered approach with four companies (Busch Beer, Coca-Cola, GEICO and Xfinity).
They’ll go with the NASCAR Cup Series, the first time since 1971 (when it was the Winston Cup) where there will be no title sponsor. It seems straightforward, but strange.
The focus on much of the season will be the final campaign for seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson with Hendrick Motorsports. No driver has benefited more from NASCAR going to the Chase format in 2004 than Johnson. He’s won all seven during the Chase (five would have been erased by the old format). Johnson enters this season with 83 wins, one short of tying Darrell Waltrip and Bobby Allison for fourth on the all-time list.
While maybe not as beloved as those guys, Johnson’s loss will be sorely missed because the series has far too few superstars.
Johnson and few others had nothing last season for Joe Gibbs Racing. The team, led by eventual series champion Kyle Busch, won a modern era record 19 times. That’s more than half the time seeing a Toyota in Victory Lane, which has got to irk the rest of the sport’s purists who believe that the series should be limited to American manufacturers.
Can anyone slow down Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin who inhabited three of the final four spots in the championship race? Although they earned those spots, it doesn’t seem like much of a title clash when three-quarters of the guys are on the same team.
Aside from those drivers and Johnson (although he was awful last year), Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Clint Bowyer and Kurt Busch seem to be the only other true contenders for a title.
That’s kind of pitiful when you consider they take 16 cars to the first round of the playoffs.
And speaking of cars, this is the final year for the Gen-6 car, which will be replaced next season. Let’s hope the new Gen-7 fosters better passing than its predecessor.
You’ll probably need a roster to keep up with who is driving what car this season. Gone are Jamie McMurray (2002) and Paul Menard (2003) who had been around forever.
Six rookies have rides this season. Tyler Reddick (Childress Racing), Cole Custer (Stewart-Haas Racing) and Christopher Bell (Leavine Family Racing) are the most touted of the six.
Maybe the best thing that’s been done for this season is the shuffling of the schedule.
Certainly Virginians should be happy with the importance of a couple of races in the Commonwealth. Martinsville Speedway will have its first night race (May 9) and will serve as the final elimination race (Nov. 1) before the championship. Richmond Raceway will serve as a playoff race (Sept. 12) for the first time and Bristol Motor Speedway will be the first playoff elimination race (Sept. 19).
NASCAR also has moved the title race from Miami-Homestead after nearly a two-decade run. Phoenix Raceway will host the title on Nov. 8. Should they get there, Harvick (8 career wins), Johnson (4), Kyle Busch (3) and Hamlin (2) should be favorites to take a title.
Many folks feel like the 2021 schedule, which likely will be announced around April, will have a major impact on the sport’s future.
We’ll see.
Maybe a competitive race for NASCAR’s Super Bowl will be a good way to start.
