“I lost myself in a familiar song. I closed my eyes and I slipped away.”
Those lyrics from the opening verse of Boston’s great hit “More Than A Feeling” may be some of the truest words ever belted out in music history.
Music brings us back to times and places in our lives. We’re sure that all of you have a song or two that does that.
For me, one of those songs was recorded before many of us were born. Back in 1949, Brother Bones released his whistled version of the song, “Sweet Georgia Brown.” Three years later, it became synonymous with a team that most of us think of immediately when we hear the first notes.
The Harlem Globetrotters.
The Globetrotters have been around for nearly 100 years, having been founded by Abe Saperstein in 1926. They were a legit barnstorming basketball team and could really play. They won the World Basketball Championship in 1940 and in 1948 and 1949 knocked off the great Minneapolis Lakers, who were led by Hall of Famer George Mikan.
In 1950, three former Globetrotters became the first Black players to integrate the NBA.
Along the way, the Globetrotters began clowning around with big leads and they would evolve into more of an entertainment novelty and their popularity began to rise. NBA greats Wilt Chamberlain (1958-59) and Connie Hawkins (1963-67) had stints with the team when they needed a home.
But as great as those players were, they weren’t around when the Globetrotters reached their heyday in the early to mid 1970’s.
Led by the charismatic “Clown Prince of Basketball” Meadowlark Lemon and dribbling skills and infectious smile of Fred “Curly” Neal, the Globetrotters became a phenomenon during those years.
In the pre-VCR days, you couldn’t wait for the Globetrotters to make an appearance on ABC’s Wide World of Sports, which followed them all over the world to places like China, Russia and Berlin when the Cold War was still awful chilly.
As a youngster, I couldn’t wait for those Saturday afternoon appearances. Afterwards, I’d head to the garage to try to spin the ball in my finger like Neal, my favorite player, but with no success.
Luckily, I was fortunate to see the Globetrotters at the height of their popularity in Norfolk as they pasted Red Klotz and the Washington Generals once again.
They did all of the old favorite routines — the water bucket gag where the audience gets hit with confetti, the baseball game and Meadowlark shooting free throws with a rubber band attached to the ball. I had seen them all many times before, but I laughed just as hard as if it was the first time.
But as much as the Globetrotters were about entertaining, their athletic ability wasn’t lost on a youngster.
Neal’s ball-handling talents were astonishing in his routine where he would dribble, slide and twist a defender into pretzels. He could drill a high-arching set shot from near half court with regularity.
Lemon had a hook shot that he also could throw in from all areas of the court. And the speed in which he handled the ball in the weave offense was incredible.
Throw in a mix of talented players and it was really spectacular basketball between the gags.
The Globetrotters would become so popular in those days that they would have their own Saturday morning cartoons and variety show. They even appeared in multiple Scooby Doo cartoons, helping Scoob, Shaggy and the gang solve some mysteries.
Playing with a red, white and blue ball and featuring those colors in their uniform, they were truly America’s ambassadors. And people of all races loved them, no matter the color of their skin.
Honestly, I know little about the current Globetrotters, but I do know they will be playing here at the Wilkins Center at Shenandoah University on Aug. 30. I’m told tickets are still available.
I’m sure they’ll be doing some of the same routines that I saw Meadowlark and Curly performing nearly four decades earlier. And you can bet there is phenomenal talent on the roster.
It sounds like a good time, one that was supposed to happen in March 2020 but was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hopefully, it will be a successful event, one we know that will feature a “sweet” tune.
