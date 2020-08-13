Taking a leap
When I was a youngster, someone in our neighborhood built a huge ramp for jumping bicycles.
It was at the time when Evel Knievel was big on Wild World of Sports jumping cars and buses and everyone wanted to be that kind of daredevil, minus the crashes and broken bones.
This ramp had a long run-up and eventually reached a height between four and five feet as the end of it was placed upon the top of a barrel. It was a long way down for the bikes of those days.
We all thought it was cool, but no one wanted to be the first to try it. You had to get up plenty of speed and take off properly or you just might end up like Knievel after a crash.
Finally my younger brother Will, the thrill-seeker in the family, was goaded into giving it a shot. Borrowing my sister’s bike, a smart move with no bar in the middle, he made the jump. It wasn’t a textbook landing but he stayed on the bike, rode away and survived to tell about it.
I remember a feeling of pride that he conquered his fear and yet felt some shame that I didn’t have the courage or talent to try it myself.
That story comes to mind this week as we see college football conferences trying to decide what to do this fall.
For many weeks, the major conferences have kind of stood around waiting to see what the other ones would do. While other smaller conference and lower division programs decided not to make the leap, it seemed that the bigger schools were trying to screw up enough courage to go or not.
On Tuesday, the Big Ten became the first of the Power 5 schools to postpone football. Apparently waiting for someone else to make the first move, the Pac-12 followed almost immediately. Those two conferences are contemplating playing in the spring.
That left the Southeastern, Atlantic Coast Conference and the Big 12 and a few other smaller conferences (about 77 teams) still out there pondering whether the risk was worth the reward.
Aside from big money involved for the schools, especially through television contracts, there’s a few dollars at stake for those who will be taking the risks.
Without football in the fall, there are some players who will fail to enhance their chance to make a living in the sport.
Ed Orgeron, head coach of the defending national champion LSU Tigers, has a prime example to point at from last season’s team — Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow.
“We owe our players this,” Orgeron said recently. “Joe Burrow last year was a sixth-round [NFL Draft] pick going into the season. He ended up being the first pick.”
Burrow is now the proud owner of a four-year, $36.19-million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. He said on Twitter this week, that he might not have a job now without last season. While Burrow may be an exception by zooming to the No. 1 pick, he’s certainly not the only junior or senior who improved their draft status.
There’s also still no guarantee spring games will happen for the Big Ten and Pac-12, you can bet a lot of the more established players will not be on the field. If you were considered to be a high draft choice, would you take a chance at getting injured very close to the NFL combines and draft? I doubt it.
As of right now, those three conferences seem to be pushing forward and the College Football Playoff committee is still planning on selecting the top four teams to play for a national title.
The loss of the Pac-12 and Big Ten doesn’t seem to impact the credibility of those playoffs much. In the current format which has been in place the last six seasons, 18 of the 24 teams to make the playoffs are currently playing in the SEC, Big 12 and ACC (with Notre Dame in the conference this fall). The last five championship games have involved teams from the ACC and SEC. Alabama and Clemson have each made four appearances in the title game.
So those conferences continue pushing forward as if a season will happen. The ACC is targeting Sept. 10 for its opener. The Big 12 is looking at Sept. 12, while the SEC has a target of Sept. 26.
It appears they are willing to make the leap with the possibility of crash landing like Knievel jumping the fountains at Caesar’s Palace.
“We’ve got to give our players this opportunity,” Orgeron said. “If it’s safe for them, they deserve it, our fans deserve it and our country deserves it.”
