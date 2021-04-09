Last week, I got to witness one of the saddest things you’ll see in sports — a coach having to tell his players to turn in their equipment because their season was done.
You can understand how tough the news was to the Clarke County football team. The Eagles had beaten three foes handily this season and had lost just once. They honestly could be the only team in state history to average 51 points per game (that with starters not playing most of the second half in any victory) and not make the playoffs.
Clarke County’s wins didn’t come against teams who won very many games themselves, but more importantly the Eagles missed two games — against very good opponents — because of a COVID-19 outbreak. The cancellations of those two games, plus the critical loss of potential power points, is what kept Clarke County out of the postseason.
Critics will say this was entirely the scenario they feared when school boards allowed athletic programs to participate in the Virginia High School League’s condensed seasons. Multiple people could be infected with the virus.
Several schools have had to deal with the outbreaks even in the midst of all of the new mitigations that are in place for every event.
But while coach Casey Childs had to deliver the heartbreaking news to his team last week, we’re willing to bet that nearly every one of those players — if not all — wouldn’t have quit, even knowing how it would end.
Why?
It was because they had a chance to make the playoffs. It was because they had an opportunity to capture the ultimate prize.
In basketball, the adage is, “You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.”
In our area, Clarke County and Handley high schools, via their school boards, took a shot at competing in the VHSL winter and fall seasons. And with the fall season now nearly complete, you’d have to say the decisions have paid off for their athletes.
Handley played for a state title in boys’ basketball. The Judges qualified for the regional playoffs in football and volleyball and for regional competition in golf for the first time since 2009. Handley’s wrestlers and swimmers competed in and garnered high finishes in state championship meets.
Clarke County’s Kayla Sprincis defended her state swim title and the boys’ swim team finished fourth in the state. The Eagles wrestling team placed second in the region and fifth in the state. The boys’ basketball team played in the regional quarterfinals and now the volleyball team (which did shut down for a quarantine over the same two weeks as the football team) is in the regionals. The girls’ cross country team won a district title and has advanced to regionals, and the boys' cross country team will also go to regionals.
And since Frederick County allowed its cross country teams to participate in VHSL competition, the James Wood boys (finishing first) and the Millbrook boys and Sherando girls (second each) have qualified for regional team competition along with multiple individual runners.
Waiting extra months has been no guarantee that COVID-19 will avoid your programs. While the world is safer with more vaccines, the virus is still out there.
Programs have had to shut down for multiple weeks. While there may be no official announcements, you can look at the schedule and see the postponements and cancellations and draw your conclusions.
The problem with all of the mitigations is that you can’t administer them when your students and athletes are on their own. And believe it or not, sometimes teens don’t make the wisest decisions.
But, we’ve had coaches out there tell us that playing for something bigger helps the athletes to discipline themselves, both to preserve their and their teammates’ seasons. And by and large, you see that has been the case.
Yes, there has been some heartbreak to deal with over the past three months, but as a whole it has been worth it for a lot of local athletes.
At least they had a shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.