Over the past week, I’ve run into Shenandoah University baseball coach Kevin Anderson a couple of times.
It wasn’t at a shopping center, a restaurant or a gas station. It wasn’t even at Bridgeforth Field.
The first time came less than a week after his squad suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the final series of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament, an event that the Hornets had won the previous two times that it had been played.
On any normal year, Anderson’s charges would have still been playing on that Thursday evening because they likely would have received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. But with the field sliced from 58 to 48 teams because of COVID-19, only six at-large bids were awarded and the Hornets missed out this time.
But on this first evening, Anderson was parked behind home plate at Millbrook High School to watch the Pioneers and James Wood, the area’s top two teams this spring, scrap it out in a regular-season finale.
And on this past Tuesday, Anderson moved to the stands at R. Charles Hott Field as James Wood hosted Sherando in the opening round of the Class 4 Northwestern District playoffs.
While I’m sure Anderson, a James Wood grad, enjoyed both ballgames, I’m also pretty sure he wasn’t just there for pleasure and to support his alma mater.
Over the years, Anderson has reaped the benefits of having local baseball talent play for him on a number of different fronts.
The fact that he recognizes he can find talent in his backyard puts him ahead of many of his peers across the plethora of college sports.
It’s said that familiarity breeds contempt. Over many years of covering college sports, I’ve seen that contempt happen over and over again at both big and small universities.
Many coaches believe the answer to their problems is always from another place instead of the one that is close to home. But unless you are someone like Nick Saban or Mike Krzyzewski, you’re not going to get the pick of the litter from a distant place. Often you are getting the players who are left behind after the bigger and better programs have rolled through.
And if that is the case, are those players any better than the local ones you passed on?
Take a look at Anderson’s team this past season, one that was ranked all year and posted a 31-11 record.
The Hornets’ roster had 11 players from Frederick County and Winchester schools. That number doesn’t count several others who are within a couple of hours drive from Bridgeforth Field.
Those locals weren’t just there to take up space on the bench.
Former Sherando standouts Pearce Bucher (.375) and Frankie Ritter (.370) were two of the top three hitters in the every day lineup and earned first team All-ODAC honors. Mountain View Christian Academy’s Kooper Anderson (.330) and Millbrook’s Haden Madagan (.302) also batted above .300 with each playing in 30 games or more.
And on the mound, Sherando’s Tad Dean became the Hornets’ ace, recording a 6-1 mark with a 2.44 ERA.
Those are some pretty stout numbers and once fans are allowed back into Bridgeforth they’ll generate some other numbers — at the gate.
Having local players on the roster guarantees the community will remain interested in how they are doing. That interest guarantees not only the families of those players will show up at the ballpark. Friends and lovers of local baseball will be there, too.
It's no wonder that the Shenandoah baseball program is one of the most popular and successful sports at the school.
High school athletes choose colleges for many different reasons. They may want to play at higher levels. Certain schools may not offer the major they want or the tuition prices or admission requirements are too stout. Maybe they just want to go someplace else.
With that said, Anderson (537 career wins at SU) certainly has established a pipeline to local and nearby programs. And those players know that playing for Shenandoah University gives them a chance to contend in the ODAC, a very good baseball conference, and make the NCAA Tournament.
That’s a pretty good selling point.
Maybe familiarity breeds success. It’s sure working for Anderson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.