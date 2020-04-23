The Last Dance
During her busy basketball season at James Madison this winter, former Millbrook star Maddie Green paid a visit to her alma mater.
After practice ended early, she brought some of her teammates up from Harrisonburg to see the district playoff matchup between the Pioneers and James Wood at Casey Gymnasium.
Just two years removed from leading Millbrook to a state title, Green said it was a strange visit.
“It was so different,” she said via telephone last week. “It seems like everything has changed. I’m so old now.”
A lot of us know exactly how you feel, Maddie.
It seems like we are getting older and older as we speak, especially with sports all but a distant memory during this COVID-19 pandemic.
If you take a look at sports programming now that nothing live is being played, it’s a cacophony of classics that so many of us saw in real time so many years ago.
And you know what? It makes you feel pretty old.
For so many of these classics, you can often remember exactly where you were during the telecasts if you weren’t lucky enough to be there in person.
It’s easy to wax nostalgic and even get a few goosebumps as you take a trip down memory lane. For many of us, those memories seem a lot fresher than what happened just yesterday.
The latest installment in the nostalgia game tipped off Sunday with ESPN and Netflix bringing us “The Last Dance,” the story of the final championship season of the Chicago Bulls in 1998. The first two hour-long parts of a 10-part series began last Sunday. Two more parts will be telecast each Sunday for the next month. The opening episodes were the highest-rated documentary in ESPN history.
Bulls coach Phil Jackson wrote the phrase “The Last Dance” on the team’s handbook for the 1997-98 season because that campaign truly was going to be the final go-round for the team led by the greatest basketball player that ever lived.
And the attraction to this series is getting an opportunity to see the real Michael Jordan, as documented by thousands of hours of reportedly never seen footage recorded that season.
We want to see Jordan chewing out his teammates in practice. It will be up to us to decide whether he was determined or possessed or both.
Parts 1 and 2 last week established Jordan’s roots. It told the well-known story of Jordan failing to make the varsity at the start of his sophomore season. It also told of his desire to get out of Wilmington, N.C., a city that had a history of being racially charged.
I know just a sliver about Jordan’s hometown and high school having traveled there in 1986 with an Eastern North Carolina high school for a playoff game at Wilmington Laney High School. Even though the visitors lost, they needed a police escort to get out of town.
Parts 1 and 2 also showed just how freakish Jordan was as a young player. While LeBron James may be more physically imposing, Jordan’s athleticism and willingness to take over a game was incredible (as seen in his 63-point playoff performance against a Boston Celtics team that featured future Hall of Famers Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Dennis Johnson, Robert Parrish and Bill Walton).
Part 2 also showed how great a Tonto that Scottie Pippen was to Jordan’s Lone Ranger. It also showed a player with humble beginnings in Arkansas, who was woefully underpaid and was bitter about it. Pippen was the sixth-highest paid player on the roster in 1998, making less money than Luc Longley.
Parts 1 and 2 established GM Jerry Krause as the villain. Krause, who really was a good GM, had an overinflated opinion of his success. Parts 1 and 2 showed the level of disrespect the team and Jackson had for Krause. It’s too bad he’s not alive now to defend himself.
While that’s the case for Krause, the best thing about this documentary is you get to hear from so many people involved, especially Jordan. Many biographies have been written about him, but this time Jordan gets the final word (with a drink and a cigar by his side).
Whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing (many are still taken with the bitterness of his Hall of Fame induction speech), we will see. But, it’s certainly time to hear it. Hopefully, Parts 3-10 will deliver.
Jordan turned 57 in February and it’s been nearly 20 years since he played his last game with the Washington Wizards.
Like all of us, the GOAT is getting old, too.
