When I woke up Friday morning, one of the things I immediately heard on the radio was about how dramatic an NFL game I missed seeing Thursday night.
Apparently, Tom Brady led the Buccaneers to a 31-29 victory over the Cowboys as Tampa Bay won on a field goal with seven seconds left.
Yeah, that sounded interesting though for a number of reasons I would have passed on the game anyway.
But speaking of passing (insert rim shot), did you see the numbers from the contest?
Dallas and Tampa Bay combined for 108 passing attempts, while attempting to run the ball 32 times. Here’s the math on that one — 77 percent of the plays in that game were passes.
What has happened to football?
Hey, I get it. When you pay a quarterback big money you want him to throw the ball.
But what has happened to the run game? In Thursday’s contest, the Cowboys (58 pass attempts) and Bucs (50) just should have put another offensive lineman in the backfield to protect the quarterback.
Vince Lombardi, who made the Packers sweep legendary, would probably hurl a football at his flat screen if he were around to watch this kind of game.
Maybe because it’s harder to put together a successful running game, that many NFL teams have given up trying to have any semblance of offensive balance.
Last season, just nine players topped 1,000 yards rushing and one of those was Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson. Tennessee’s Derrick Henry became one of just eight players all-time to break the 2,000-yard milestone with 2,027 yards. Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook notched 1,557. After that, no one else topped 1,169.
Only three teams ran the ball more than they threw it. Not surprisingly two were the Ravens (57.8 percent) and the Titans (51.8). The other one was New England (53.3) which had Cam Newton, a running quarterback.
Meanwhile, nine teams threw the ball at least 60 percent of the time. Kansas City, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay, three teams with elite quarterbacks (Pat Mahomes, Ben Roethlisberger, Brady), fared well, going a combined 37-11 in the regular season.
For the others (who didn’t have Hall of Famers behind center), it didn’t work out that great. Washington, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Houston and Jacksonville were a combined 29-67. None of them had a winning record. Jacksonville, which threw the ball nearly 65 percent of the time, went 1-15.
We’re not asking you to run the single wing, but how about a little balance. Some of us are old enough to remember when that seemed important. An outstanding performance by Jim Brown, Jim Taylor, Barry Sanders or Walter Payton (pick your favorite) was worth watching. Whatever you think of him as a person, O.J. Simpson breaking the 2,000-yard milestone in 1973 was national news. Everyone was rooting for “The Juice.”
Aside from Henry and Cook, no other running back got the ball more than 300 times last season. A total of 15 of the top 25 rushers didn’t crack 200 carries in a 16-game season. It’s no wonder 678 yards put you in the Top 25.
Athletes today are supposed to be better than their predecessors. If you look at the top 50 rushing seasons in NFL history, it makes you wonder if that is true. Only two active players, Henry (at No. 5) and Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott (No. 48) are on that list.
Maybe the reason for that is that coaches from the past actually believed in the running game. Of those top 50 rushing seasons, there was only one (291 carries by the great Brown in 1963) in which the running back didn’t tote the ball at least 300 times.
That’s averaging at least 20 carries per game for those guys. As Thursday’s game emphasized, that’s too many for some teams.
There’s an analytic out there that says a team would be more efficient passing on every play rather than running the ball.
That may be.
But for some of us, that’s not entertainment. We’d take any Barry Sanders handoff over an eight-yard curl any day.
