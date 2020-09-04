Charles Barkley famously said, “I'm not a role model. Just because I dunk a basketball doesn't mean I should raise your kids.”
Sir Charles hit the nail on the head. As much as we love our heroes, we know they are going to disappoint fans. With the focus on them, heightened by the Internet, it's bound to happen.
Very few can live up to the expectations that you've imagined for them, but I had one who came pretty close.
As a youngster growing up in Tidewater, I had just one hero — Tom Seaver. And the passing of the Hall of Fame pitcher this week hurts, but brings back strong memories.
Way back in 1969, baseball fans in Norfolk got a gift. The Mets moved their AAA franchise to the area and the Tidewater Tides were born.
At age 7, I became pretty excited and so was my dad, who had pitched in the minor leagues after World War II. The Tides, who played just 15 minutes up the road at Metropolitan Park, would finish first in the International League that year.
I'd sit down with The Virginian Pilot every morning to look at the box scores and as a byproduct I began following the Mets. The franchise, which had been an embarrassment since its birth in 1962, pulled off the miracle of all miracles by beating the mighty Orioles 4-1 in the World Series that year.
Leading the “Amazin' Mets,” was Seaver, a fire-balling right-hander with pinpoint control. He would go 25-7 with a 2.21 ERA and would win the first of his three Cy Young Awards in 1969.
The following year, we began attending more Tides games. My favorite Tides player was Rod Gaspar, an outfielder who had played with the Mets in 1969. Gaspar, who hit .318 in his only season with the Tides, would never become a big name, but he had one significant moment in baseball history.
Back to that later.
As a third-grader in 1971, we were being encouraged to find books to read in the elementary school library. I immediately sought out sports books and found one on the shelf, “The Perfect Game: Tom Seaver and the Mets,” by the legendary Dick Schaap.
It was one of the first books to chronicle the Mets' run to the World Series title and focused on Seaver's life and rise to stardom.
I was infatuated by Seaver's story — legendary Southern Cal coach Rod Dedeaux wasn't sure he was good enough for a scholarship — and the writing. The book reached its crescendo with Game 4 in the 1969 Series. Seaver held the Orioles to one run on six hits in 10 innings. The Mets won in the bottom of the 10th, with pinch-runner Rod Gaspar scoring the game-winner on a controversial error.
With that book, I was hooked on Seaver. When I played two seasons of Little League baseball, you can guess what model of glove I begged for — the Tom Seaver autograph model by Rawlings. I caught a lot of fly balls — especially hit by my dad in the backyard — with it.
I'd also try to pitch and make my right knee hit the ground, a Seaver trademark.
Thanks to my aunt living outside of Atlanta, we would take summer trips there and one of the yearly excursions (aside from Six Flags over Georgia) would be to Fulton County Stadium to see the Braves play whoever was in town.
On two occasions, that included Seaver and he did not disappoint.
During the 1975 season, I watched "Tom Terrific" pitch a complete game in a 2-1 triumph that was won by Rusty Staub with a homer in the 10th inning. He struck out nine and threw 140 pitches in that contest.
The Mets were dead to me in 1978 when I saw him pitch again because they had traded him to Cincinnati. The night after we watched Pete Rose lose his 44-game hitting streak, Seaver delivered a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts in a 6-2 Reds win.
In both games, he was everything I expected since reading Schaap's words.
I'd follow him the rest of his career, both as a player (311 wins, 3,640 strikeouts, 2.86 ERA, 231 complete games, 61 shutouts) and a broadcaster.
By all accounts, he was one of the nicest and classiest guys around. You don't get almost 99 percent of the votes from baseball writers (who rarely agree on anything) in your first year of eligibility for the Hall of Fame, if you don't treat people well.
This week, dementia and COVID-19 won the battle against Seaver and he passed at age 75.
There's a lot of people who will miss him and not just because he could throw a baseball. That's a role model.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.