Tone it down
You’d think this would be a joyous time for parents of high school athletes.
After the COVID-19 pandemic officially shut down scholastic sports here in Virginia from last March through early December and even beyond that in certain localities, their sons and daughters are getting an opportunity to play again.
Their kids have the chance to compete again alongside friends. Those athletes have an outlet for the boundless energy that’s been building up over long months often filled with virtual classes and a chance to learn and perfect their skills in a sport they love and enjoy.
Sounds like there would be a lot of joy there.
And while many parents previously could only see their sons and daughters compete via watching a livestream this winter, that too has begun to open up. With COVID numbers improving, many schools are allowing parents to attend games. Gov. Ralph Northam’s recent ruling now allows up to 250 people at outside events and parents are getting the chance to see their kids play, which is a godsend for those who have senior athletes.
Yes, you would think parents would walk through the attendance gates with a big smile on their faces and walk out the same way, regardless of the outcome.
But there is another bad byproduct of COVID-19 that is becoming more obvious.
With these smaller more intimate crowds, the noise from the stands is more audible. And sometimes, parents are the worst fans of all.
For those of us who walk the sidelines and baselines or sit near the dugouts, you often hear some chirping from the peanut gallery. While some people are louder than others, it usually takes someone with the voice that cuts like a foghorn to be distinguished over the white noise of an event that’s well attended.
The normal chatter is easy to ignore, but with COVID crowds often limited to a few dozen spectators, all you need is a big mouth and everyone in the stadium or gym can hear you.
And some of the things being yelled aren’t team building, to say the least. In fact, some are downright nasty.
Where did this attitude come from?
Many point to youth sports. Parents often are coaching their children on youth teams or through summer programs.
Maybe these folks are actually excellent coaches and know volumes about these sports.
But when they are sitting in the stands, their one job is to spectate. It’s not to be critical of what play is called on second down or how the coach is using your offspring. If you really want to discuss such issues, maybe the head coach or an assistant would be willing to meet. There’s a time and a place for that.
But to sit there and disparage someone who makes a couple of bucks an hour (when you break down the stipend against hours worked) and is trying to help your child seems a little extreme, even if the play called didn’t work.
The athletic field should be the extension of the classroom. We’re pretty sure that a parent would not be allowed to stand in the middle of the hallway and belittle a teacher or principal. What’s the difference here?
And with these small crowds, everyone knows who is making the noise, including the athletes.
Quite frankly, it must be embarrassing to hear your parent questioning or ripping your coach over the duration of an athletic contest. It’s hard to fathom what good that can accomplish.
And to the parents who are good spectators, you also can face guilt by association just being seated near such a person.
We’re not here telling you not to make noise and cheer for your kids. They deserve every bit of that, especially in these times.
But your children often look at you as an example for them to emulate.
Give them a good reason to do that, instead of being loudmouths who think they know it all.
They’re watching you, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.