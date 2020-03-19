Tough to watch
They say desperate times call for desperate measures.
And with no live sports for more than a week thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, I have to admit I got a little desperate to see something new.
So on late night Tuesday, I ran across some curling on one of the cable networks. I settled in and watched for about 15 minutes and realized why my interest in the sport is limited to once every four years when an Olympic medal is on the line.
There’s only so much screaming of “yep, hurry, hard or whoa” that you can handle if you’re not involved in the sport. Sometimes I wonder if the stones are affected by the noise, but realize it works about the same as when I yell at my golf ball.
The bottom line is that these are tough times for sports fans. Every major league or minor event has been canceled indefinitely.
In one of the last days before we began teleworking at The Star, someone in the office asked what fans were going to talking about with no sports.
I said maybe we’d debate who the best fisherman is on “Wicked Tuna,” how much gold Parker Schnabel was finding on “Gold Rush” or whether they ever find the treasure on “The Curse of Oak Island.”
Thankfully since then, the NFL free agency period has begun. I never thought I’d say this, but thank goodness for Tom Brady and the rest of the NFL transactions for keeping some real news on the sports pages for the time being.
But as selfish as we want to be for missing the results of our favorite teams, you have to feel for the athletes at these times, especially the ones who are not being paid exorbitant salaries.
At the college level, many seniors saw their careers come to an abrupt end. Athletes from winter sports were still alive in basketball, wrestling, hockey and indoor track and saw it end in a blink with no fanfare.
Spring collegiate athletes have been granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA, which is great. But how many of these athletes, many of whom have no intentions or abilities to play professionally, want to stick around for another two semesters for one more season? Even with the crazy state of our economy right now, they want to move on with their lives after graduation.
And how do schools, who have committed financially to incoming freshman classes, deal with the fact that some seniors will stay an extra year?
While these are tough issues, the athletes that I feel for the most are the ones at the high school level, especially the seniors.
As the crisis wears on, it becomes increasingly obvious that the chances of playing this spring are becoming more and more remote.
While the NCAA can grant an extra year of eligibility to its spring athletes, there’s no such option for high schoolers. There’s no option to stick around after you graduate and take a few extra courses to get in that extra season.
The majority of high school athletes, even many of the good ones, are in it for the love of their sport and the bonding with their friends and teammates.
They are willing to put in the time training in the offseason, knowing that it will not lead to any higher purpose once their athletic careers are done.
But you’d like to see all of that preparation rewarded with the opportunity to compete.
And for the ones who do want to play in college, many are losing opportunities to impress coaches at the next level.
Hopefully, this virus mess will all get sorted out in time for the high school seasons to get in at least district competition.
It’s hard to be optimistic, though.
So many former athletes will tell you they’ve learned things from sports that have lasted a lifetime.
Unfortunately, this time the prevailing lesson may be, “Life isn’t always fair.”
And that’s truly hard to watch.
