Trouble with the curve
Every Major League batter that faced Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan had a big problem.
To have any chance of hitting Ryan’s blazing fastball (consistently clocked between 95 and 100 mph), you had to sell out. Hesitate and the ball was in the glove and you were another victim of the “Ryan Express.”
But, there was another problem — Ryan also had a devastating curveball. It was the kind of curve that would buckle your knees and was nearly impossible to hit if you were sitting on his fastball.
The combination would help him rack up a record 5,714 strikeouts over a 27-year career, that also included a record seven no-hitters.
We’re reminded of the futility of facing Ryan with the current COVID-19 situation as it compares to high school sports in Virginia. We’ve been gearing up for one thing since March, but there always seems to be a curveball to whatever plan is made.
Athletes have seen their spring seasons canceled, their fall seasons postponed and all of the seasons condensed for the 2020-2021 school year.
But after all of the meetings to formulate plans and schedules, the virus is once again throwing a curve.
Back in September, the Virginia High School League formulated their “Championships +1” plan for the resumption of scholastic sports. The VHSL set Monday as the start date for basketball practice and Dec. 21 as the start date for basketball competition.
But as that first practice date approached, you could see another curve coming. With virus cases and hospitalizations once again spiking, Frederick County Public Schools announced on Tuesday it was delaying the start of the winter season until after classes resume Jan. 4 following the holiday break. The next morning, Winchester Public Schools issued a news release stating it would follow suit.
With the VHSL’s rules of eight official practices required before competition can begin, it’s going to be the middle of January before our four Class 4 Northwestern District teams (Handley, James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando) can start competition. That roughly leaves a month before the winter sports season is scheduled to end on Feb. 20. That end date includes regional and state championship play.
That’s going to be a challenge of immense proportions to work out without cancellations of some sort. Plus, fall sports are scheduled to open practice on Feb. 4 with football season kicking off on Feb. 27 among the Winchester-Frederick County schools.
You can probably understand why athletes (especially the seniors) are beginning to feel a little frustrated. They’ve been gearing up for a fastball, but have gotten a steady diet of curves.
It has to be irritating to see nearby states competing at scholastic levels. Plus, all fall there have been recreational sports, like the Shenandoah Valley Cross Country League, that seemingly have gone off in Virginia without a hitch.
Certainly winter athletes haven’t yet had to pay the same price as last spring’s athletes (who lost their entire seasons), but the window of opportunity is shrinking.
The quandary of this thing is that those in charge rightly desire everyone to be safe, but there’s no way to make that a 100 percent proposition no matter how hard they try.
The professional and college sports have taught us that this fall. Even with the most stringent of safeguards, there have been positive cases and there will be more in the future.
The difference is that while one positive case in the NBA shut down the sports world in March, teams are working around the virus. And as for high schoolers, the chance of recovery from COVID-19 is 99.99 percent.
The tough part for those wanting to protect students may be they are hurting them in other areas. Extracurricular activities are important. They teach more lessons and create more memories than the Pythagorean Theorem and gerunds.
It’s a thin line to walk.
Are the sacrifices that are being made worth it? We’ll let you decide.
But you can bet that no matter what plan is in place, another curveball is coming.
And this condensed schedule doesn’t have the wiggle room for many more strikes.
