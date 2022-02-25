Having been around Big Ten basketball throughout my career, I’ve had the opportunity to see Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo on a few occasions.
During a game, he’s loud and emotional. If he visited your homecourt, you may even find him a little obnoxious. And, maybe a little bit of that stems from the fact that his team is usually beating your team.
Whatever your opinion might be of him, we say this week, “Thank God for Tom Izzo.”
If you are not a college basketball fan, you may have missed a story from over the weekend.
In the postgame handshake line, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard got into a little disagreement. It ended with Howard hitting a Badgers assistant coach.
Howard certainly had a reason for being mad. Gard called a timeout with his team leading by 15 points and 15 seconds remaining. His lame excuse was that he wanted to give his reserves a full 10 seconds to bring the ball across halfcourt, instead of the four that they had.
Seriously? So Michigan gets the ball down 15 with 11 seconds left. Is that going to change the outcome?
But the handshake line is no place to cause a scuffle, one that eventually involved a couple of players. Howard, who claimed he was defending himself because Gard touched him, rightfully received a five-game suspension and a $40,000 fine. He later apologized and he should have because he was a poor example to his players.
But in this country where people seem to overreact to just about everything, thanks in a big part to social media, the call came out this week to end the handshake line in sports.
And that’s where Izzo, who has won a whopping 661 games and an NCAA title in 2000, but also has lost 263 times, couldn’t bite his tongue.
“Oh my God,” he started when asked about the prospects of ending the handshake line. “… That to me would be the biggest farce, joke, ridiculous nature of anything I’ve ever head of.”
One of the biggest fallacies about sports, if that they only teach you how to win. Hopefully competitors can find some measure of success for the work that they put in.
But even more important, sports teach you how to lose, which may happen a lot more often in the life that’s off the playing field. Any athlete worth his or her salt will tell you, that you never will improve unless you play against someone better than you.
That’s why from all levels it’s important to measure yourself against the toughest competition. And that means losing and acknowledging someone is better than you are.
Izzo certainly knows about that. He’s been to the Final Four eight times and has just one title. But losing does not mean that you have to be sore toward those that beat you. Congratulating your opponent by shaking hands is one of the important components of sportsmanship.
One of the worst things about the COVID-19 pandemic was that teams and individuals (like in wrestling and tennis) weren’t allowed to shake hands. Last year, our high school teams and players often looked bewildered after competition because they knew that’s what they were supposed to do. These are kids that have played with and against each other for years and now they weren’t able to acknowledge their respect for each other.
Izzo knows the real score these days.
“We’ve already taught these poor 18-year-olds that when you are told to go to class and you don’t like it that you can leave,” he started. “We’ve already told these kids that if you’re not happy you can do something else. We’ve already told these kids it’s hard to hold them accountable. Now we’re going to tell them to not man-up and walk down a line of someone who has kicked your butt and have enough class to shake their hand is utterly ridiculous. … We’re already teaching these kids nothing and then we’re going to do something like that.”
So Izzo has a message for all of the Internet trolls who want to end a tradition that really is the true definition of sportsmanship.
“That’s not happening here,” he said. “If some team doesn’t want to shake hands, you’re going to see 15 of my guys walk down and shake air and I’m going to shake air and then we are going to leave.”
