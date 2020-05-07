VHSL cliffhangers
When you’re hanging off a cliff, you pray that somebody will throw you a strong lifeline.
But if a skinny piece of string is the best the rescuers have to offer, you might as well make peace that the future isn’t going to end well.
That’s sort of the scenario that was floated by the Virginia High School League after the regularly scheduled sports season was canceled in March by the COVID-19 pandemic. With no chance of sports being played through the end of the school year, the VHSL floated an idea that maybe some spring sports action could be held in July.
The sentiments were obviously good to give the athletes — and especially the seniors — at least a shot at playing together a few more times.
But no matter how noble the intentions, the obstacles to doing that were both numerous and onerous, and that’s even without the health considerations that still may have been in effect.
And so on Thursday, the VHSL’s Executive Committee finally pulled the plug on that thread of a hope. It was an easy decision for the committee, which voted 31-0-1 to end all spring sports and activities.
VHSL executive director Billy Haun said in news release that he knew how disappointed coaches, athletes, activity participants, parents and communities would be at the decision.
“We especially grieve with those senior athletes and activity participants who will not have an opportunity to represent their school or wear their school jersey one final time after years of hard work and dedication,” Haun said.
There’s no arguing that point.
But honestly, the decision probably came as no surprise to anyone, especially the athletes.
In speaking recently with many seniors, they knew the odds for July action were slim. Certainly many would have liked to play again with their teammates, but they have graduation, college and life to monopolize their time this summer. Sometimes, you have to move on whether you like it or not.
Maybe the more ominous concern out of Thursday’s meeting was that fall seasons are under discussion. At Haun’s suggestion, the VHSL decided to meet again on June 25 to discuss the status of fall seasons and out-of-season practices during July.
You can understand why the VHSL would postpone things since Governor Ralph Northam has given no real indication when schools will re-open. Northam’s stay-at-home order currently runs through June 10.
Northam said earlier this week he may ease some business restrictions that currently run to May 14. Maybe that will be the first sign that there’s an end to this thing.
One thing is for sure — nobody wants to make a mistake (or maybe more importantly have to take the blame for one).
In all likelihood, the high schools are going to take some cues from the colleges, who probably will be using input from what the professional leagues do this summer. If Major League Baseball hits a speed bump in its return (which is looking like July 1 may be a target date), the ripple effect will trickle down like when the first case of COVID-19 hit the NBA.
Many colleges seem optimistic that campuses will open and sports will return in the fall.
That would be welcome news at the high school level.
While most athletic budgets could survive without sports this spring, a fall without football would sting. An awful lot of fannies are in the seats — whether they come to see the game, socialize, hear the band or watch the cheerleaders. And those folks buy tickets and eat lots of popcorn and nachos.
According to reports, several ideas were floated around at Thursday’s VHSL meeting to move fall sports around to other seasons. Not only would that be devastating to some of the other sports — since many athletes play in multiple seasons — it also could create other problems, like lining up officials.
And if you can play in the fall, you can’t overlook the importance of those offseason practices in July. They’re vital for the athletes to be physically and mentally prepared.
Hopefully, waiting another month — like the VHSL did between April and May — will produce information that can help making what may be a tough call.
Providing false hope does not make the end result feel any better — it still hurts.
