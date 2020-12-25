Waiting for news
The rumor mill was running hot and heavy last week.
The gossip was that the Virginia High School League’s Executive Committee had a meeting early in the week and that there would be some big news coming regarding its future actions in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Well, maybe half of that statement turned out to be true as day after day went by with no VHSL news releases.
As it turns out, no news was good news for some of the state’s athletes.
On Monday, the high school basketball season as scheduled by the VHSL began around the Commonwealth for some school districts. Several of the games played last week were at schools located near to our area, including those in Warren, Loudoun and Shenandoah counties.
But our local athletes were left on the sidelines. In fact, our four Class 4 Northwestern District Schools have not had an official practice, yet. They’ve been allowed to hold conditioning workouts, but no official practices will take place until Jan. 4 at the earliest. Clarke County teams are practicing, but won’t open play until Jan. 8 at the earliest.
The area schools have based their decisions to delay the starts of their season on a letter from Director Colin Greene of the Lord Fairfax Heath District, which is comprised of the City of Winchester along with Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah and Page counties. Greene said in that letter that the LFHD strongly recommends that high-risk sports (like basketball, wrestling and cheerleading in the winter season) should be limited until “community vaccination is well underway.”
While vaccinations have started around the country, high school athletes certainly would seem to be way down the priority list to get inoculated since so many other age groups are at a much higher risk level from coronavirus than teens.
While the term “well underway” leaves some room for interpretation, school boards are going to have to make a quick decision when the students return from the holiday break on Jan. 4.
Winchester Public Schools has a special meeting set for Jan. 7 with its Return To Play Committee scheduled to make a presentation. Frederick County has a work session scheduled for Jan. 5, but nothing on the currently published agenda pinpoints sports as a topic of discussion.
You can bet that each school board is going to keep a close watch on what is happening in nearby communities.
Boys’ and girls’ basketball teams from Strasburg, Skyline and Rappahannock County each opened play this week.
Surprisingly, so did teams from Loudoun County schools, which ended 2020 without students in the buildings for classes thanks to spikes from COVID-19 numbers in the community. Several other Dulles District teams opened play this past week, too. There are more games scheduled for the coming week.
How those schools fare, plus if Greene issues another statement, will likely impact the tough decisions ahead for area school districts. But with VHSL mandatory practice time a must before the teams are allowed to open play, the school boards have to pull the trigger that first full week of January.
For basketball, regional playoff action is scheduled to start in the first week of February. That leaves less than a month for a “season” to be played.
There is no scenario where a perfect decision can be made. As much as you want to prevent it, there are going to be people who are diagnosed as positive at some point. None of us have gone through this thing without knowing someone that has contracted this wretched virus.
But the virus is also destroying the souls of these athletes.
We’ve had a chance to talk to both coaches and athletes alike and they say there’s not a stipulation they would not adhere to if it means having a chance to play.
You get the feeling that they’d take it a lot more seriously than some of the professional athletes whose livelihood is connected to staying healthy and being able to compete.
While no news from the VHSL has been good news so far for some, area athletes must wait until after they return from their break to see what is next for them.
Maybe 2021 will bring better news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.