Warm return
Before the first pitch was thrown for Wednesday night’s baseball game between Millbrook and Sherando, fans and players alike were reminded just how long it had been since the Warriors had last faced another high school opponent on the diamond.
It was announced that it had been a whopping 701 days since Sherando had last competed, which was a regional playoff loss at Riverside in 2019. And upon further review, Millbrook’s season had ended exactly a week earlier with a loss to Kettle Run in the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament.
So as the sun beamed on a beautiful day with the temperatures in the mid-80’s, everything seemed almost normal again for the nearly three hours it took to play the game.
Forget that it was two local rivals playing against each other. It was something more.
You could sense a joy among the fans. The smiles were as bright as the sunshine and you could hear the pride as parents talked about their sons. You could see how much families enjoyed being together in the stands, sharing a box of popcorn. And the conversations centered on baseball — not COVID-19, politics or whatever the headlines screamed during the day.
For the players, the atmosphere and opportunity seemed surreal.
“It’s great,” said Millbrook outfielder Logan Hartigan, who had not played in an official baseball game since summer league. “It’s like a dream come true.”
“It feels so good,” Pioneers teammate Harrison Madagan said after Millbrook’s 9-2 victory. “It’s been forever.”
There’s no doubt that there are many other spring athletes in the area who feel the same way. Putting on the school uniform means a little more this time.
The old line that you never really know how much you miss something until it’s gone certainly applies here.
But there’s also something else, too.
For the first time in this academic year, all of the Class 4 Northwestern District schools are playing the same sports at the same time. And they’re all battling for the same district, regional and state honors.
It makes a difference. Because of a decision to delay winter and fall seasons over pandemic numbers, the majority of sports teams at Frederick County schools have yet to have an opportunity to play during a Virginia High School League season and compete for the ultimate title — a state crown.
While the regular season may be condensed, there’s a chance that it could go a lot longer.
“We have 12 games (10 in the district) and every games matters,” Millbrook coach Brian Burke said. “We are going out trying to win a district championship and put ourselves in position to advance on. We’ve been given this opportunity and we’re grateful for it.”
And grateful is the right sentiment these days. These spring athletes already know the disappointment of having a season canceled. They also watched as last year’s seniors, many of whom had dedicated themselves so fervently to their sports, didn’t get that opportunity. For the vast majority of those seniors, their careers ended last March before they ever got to run, hit, throw, jump, vault and kick.
So maybe it was appropriate that sunshine and warm temperatures this week have welcomed back all of the spring sports teams in action.
Sherando baseball coach Pepper Martin said Wednesday’s game was without a doubt the warmest baseball season-opener in school history. He recalled just a couple of years ago, a March season-opener at Brentsville that featured temperatures in the 20’s, a 15-mph wind and snow flurries.
But Martin, who is in his 27th season leading the Warriors’ baseball program, knows he has a lot more to be thankful for than warm hands and feet. And even Wednesday’s result wasn’t going to ruin the day.
For the Warriors, it was a relief to finally put that 701-day streak to an end.
“It felt great,” Martin said being on the diamond again. “It felt so great that I’m not going to let this loss get me down at all because it sure beats not playing at all.”
