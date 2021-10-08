Wrong direction
Like many from my generation, my first love in sports was baseball.
Maybe it was because my Dad spent a season in the minors, but baseball seemed to be the one thing we males bonded over in our family.
For my brother and I, we couldn’t wait for Dad to get home from work to play catch and chase down a few pop flies in the yard. It’s probably why I still get teary-eyed at the end of “Field of Dreams.”
On Saturdays, we tried to hustle through our chores so that we could finish in time to see the NBC’s Game of the Week. It didn’t matter whether it was two teams we liked or hated, it was a chance to watch a live game from our living room.
And luckily being from a minor league town, we’d go out and catch the Tidewater Tides, then a Class AAA club for the Mets, when we were able. We’d get to see many future Big League stars on the way up.
In fact, I owe my career as a sportswriter to baseball. At an early age, I became fascinated with learning how to keep score and deciphering the box scores in the paper.
So it pains me to see some of the numbers that were released this week for a sport that truly is no longer America’s Pastime.
Attendance numbers were down significantly from the last prior full season. Just 45.3 million fans came through the turnstiles this year, a huge drop from 68.5 million in 2019. The Dodgers led the MLB in attendance with about 2.8 million, while the Nationals were 18th (1.46 million) and the Orioles were a dismal 27th (790,000).
Certainly COVID-19 is the major blame for those numbers. Teams limited attendance at the start of the season before things opened up fully as the summer approached. Even after the all-clear, many still were bashful about attending events because of COVID.
Yet what is interesting is how fears have dissipated now that football season has arrived. Lane Stadium is rocking as loud as it ever has been. A couple of weeks ago, Penn State had about 110,000 people in the stands (the 10th largest crowd in school history) for a prime-time matchup against Auburn.
Football seems to ignite the passion of its faithful the way many of us used to feel about baseball.
Some other numbers may indicate why that romance is waning.
MLB players hit a combined .244 this season. That’s the league’s worst average since it was .237 in 1968 when pitchers like Bob Gibson dominated hitters so much that the next season they lowered the mound.
But even back in those days, at least the hitters could put the bat on the ball and create a little action. This past season there were a record 2,664 more strikeouts than hits. Before 2019, that had not happened. These aren’t the days when teams are trotting out rotations like Jim Palmer, Mike Cuellar, Dave McNally and Pat Dobson, either.
All of the free swinging didn’t translate to more power numbers. Players hit 5,944 homers this season, down from 6,776 in 2019.
So many swings and misses translate into the pace of play. Once again the average game time set a new high this season of 3 hours, 10 minutes. How many of us have that kind of time and patience to wait that long for a game to end? Certainly not many kids.
And if by some reason you do form an attachment to a player, there’s no loyalty on either side to stay with your team. Washington fans sure found that out this summer as the front office ditched payroll by trading away every decent player besides Juan Soto.
Baltimore fans saw the O’s put up 110 losses on a club where most of its players should have been in the minors.
It’s getting so bad that you can barely recognize who is in the lineup (unless you’re a fantasy fanatic). There was a time when you practically knew every team’s starting lineup by heart.
And thanks now to social media, you often know more about a player than their statistics. Too much more.
Hopefully, things will change for a sport that many of us love so much. Owners undoubtedly will try some gimmick that never seems to work.
It’s a shame where the game seems to be heading, but we guess you could say that about a lot of things these days.
First loves are a tough breakup.
