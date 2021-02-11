You never know
One of the reasons we love sports so much is the mystery of them.
On paper, a contest may look like a sure thing, but we never really know until it’s over.
Yes, No. 16 Maryland-Baltimore County can beat No. 1 Virginia in the NCAA Basketball Tournament.
Yes, a bunch of U.S. college kids can beat a professional hockey juggernaut in the Olympics.
Yes, Y.E. Yang can outplay Tiger Woods in a major championship.
Yes, Buster Douglas can knock out Mike Tyson.
Upsets and strange things happen in sports all of the time and that’s why there’s never a guarantee of anything. If there were, a lot of bookies would be out of business.
And then, there are stories like the one that happened Wednesday, where a true underdog hit the jackpot.
This past fall, quarterback Taylor Heinicke was out of a job. Undrafted, he bounced around the NFL for five seasons and had 58 career pass attempts (57 coming in one season at Carolina) to his name.
After being cut in 2019, he resorted to trying to play in the XFL in its 2020 revival. He was a backup and never saw the field before the league folded in the midst of the COVID-19 breakup.
So maybe like Nick Nolte’s character Phil Elliott is “North Dallas Forty,” it was time for Heinicke to “put away childish things.”
He headed back to his alma mater Old Dominion and started taking some math classes with the intention to finish his engineering degree and maybe join the real workforce.
Getting ready for finals in December, Heinicke received a call from Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera, his old coach with the Panthers, offering a modest job on the practice squad.
It was an offer Heinicke couldn’t refuse, so he headed to Ashburn with no idea what was in his future.
One injury and the release of a former first round draft pick later, Heinicke found himself starting in a playoff game, just the second start of his NFL career.
And on that day, he’d throw for 306 yards and a score and rushed for 46 more and a TD against the same Tampa Bay defense that just shut down Kansas City in the Super Bowl. Heinicke would have Washington within five points late before the Buccaneers held on for a 31-23 decision.
Thanks to that performance, plus Heinicke’s excellent game in relief against Carolina two weeks before, Washington felt maybe the guy who couldn’t play in the XFL deserved a contract. The math student turned a couple of weeks off from school into a two-year, $8.75-million deal on Wednesday.
While encouraged, Washington fans surely must be leery of another Timmy Smith moment.
Smith, a surprise starter at running back in Super Bowl XXII, never again lived up to the 204-yard performance he showed against San Diego that day. After holding out for a bigger contract, he’d last one more year with the team. For his career, he’d finish with 602 rushing yards in the regular season and 342 yards in that 1987 postseason.
Basing a big contract on one big game is dicey, but you never know right?
Who would have thought that a guy who stocked grocery store shelves and played in the Arena Football League would become a Super Bowl winning quarterback and a Pro Football Hall of Famer. Yet, that is exactly what happened to Kurt Warner.
Maybe Heinicke never helps Washington win another game, but you have to admit his is a great story.
And for a franchise that has had more bad news that good since Daniel Snyder bought the team 1999, a ray of light is not a bad thing.
And maybe more than that, it presents a pretty good lesson for all of us, especially the younger folks.
It often seems like we never will reach our dreams and maybe we won’t. But when opportunity comes knocking, you need to be prepared to take advantage of the chance.
You never know what the outcome might be.
