Commanding attention
The man that the Washington Commanders have tied their immediate future to had his first news conference on Thursday afternoon.
With it smack dab in the middle of March Madness, the Associated Press didn’t write a story about the proceedings in Ashburn.
We guess there were too many things going on to warrant coverage of the event.
But for fans of the Washington Commanders (yes, it still sounds stranger than Washington Football Team), Carson Wentz’s arrival is an important story.
Washington has put its faith in a quarterback that was shipped out of Philadelphia to Indianapolis for two draft picks. And he was traded by the Colts to the Commanders after one season for relatively the same price, a third-rounder this year and a third-rounder that could become a second-rounder next year.
Washington gets Wentz in the second year of a four-year, $128-million extension he signed with the Eagles. Given the team’s needs, that was a lot to inherit before free agency started this week. Coach Ron Rivera admitted on Thursday the team had to adjust its free-agent plans to take on the new quarterback’s contract, which has a cap hit of more than $28 million this season.
The question will be is Wentz, who showed up Thursday wearing a sporty gold jacket from his college days and a maroon shirt, worth it?
If Washington gets the 2017 Wentz, the answer is yes. He had the Eagles 11-2 that season before being injured. His backup Nick Foles went on to Super Bowl glory, beating Tom Brady and the Patriots 41-33.
But in the rest of Wentz’s starts in Philly, the Eagles were a combined 24-30-1. The Colts were 9-8 last season and had a shot at making the playoffs before collapsing in the final two games. Wentz went a combined 33 of 56 for 323 yards in those losses to Las Vegas (23-20) and lowly Jacksonville (26-11). He admitted Thursday that he was “horrible” in those two losses.
Over his career Wentz may have lit up Washington (195 of 295, 2,223 yards, 17 TDs, 6 interceptions, 99.3 quarterback rating) in eight starts, but is that the basis to make this decision? The Eagles were 5-3 in those games.
Rivera believes that Wentz has the talent and the arm to lead the offense he’s looking to run. And by his reasoning, those people are awful hard to find.
We certainly agree with that second part.
“I believe it’s what we’re looking for,” Rivera told reporters on Thursday. “His skill set speaks very well for us, especially for what we want to do and how we want to attack our opponents.”
Rivera has left no doubt that Wentz will be the No. 1 quarterback entering training camp. Rumors of icy relationships with players on the Eagles and the Colts did nothing to sway Rivera from pushing the deal to land Wentz. The Commanders were willing to give up draft picks and cap space for someone that the Colts reportedly were thinking about cutting.
The fact that he is wanted now in Washington is not lost on Wentz.
“To feel that I’m wanted here and people believe in me and support me, I think it’ll be a great situation to flourish,” he said.
Washington fans certainly hope that it the case. The franchise has not won a playoff game since 2005, back when Joe Gibbs was the head coach for the second time. The 1991 Super Bowl title seems like a lifetime ago.
Wentz certainly will be under big pressure to perform, but he likes what he sees so far.
“I can see a clear vision of hopes and dreams and where we want to go,” he said. “It honestly gives me chills.”
In a division that’s ripe for the picking and one he has a lot of experience with, those dreams could become a reality.
And if they do, Rivera hopes that Wentz is wearing burgundy and gold for several seasons.
“I’d love to see this be a really long tenure,” Rivera said Thursday. “I really do, and I mean that.”
That would be news that would be hard to ignore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.