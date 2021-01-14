Ode to Joy
With all that is going on in this nation, it was nice to see a little joy this past week.
Over the past seven days, I’ve had the opportunity to cover three high school basketball games and if points were awarded for smiles, the scoreboards wouldn’t be able to handle the numbers.
Starting with Clarke County last Friday and continuing with Handley this week, some area athletes have finally returned to Virginia High School League action that had been on hold since March when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
On Jan. 4, the Clarke County School Board allowed its winter teams to open play. Three days later, the Winchester Public Schools Board voted to do did the same thing and on Monday refined that proposal as Handley teams started action on Wednesday.
Now, you can argue until you’re blue in the face as to whether those boards made the right decision given the health concerns, but there are a bunch of grateful teenagers who are happy that’s the way the ball bounced.
“You can basically call it a miracle,” Handley boys’ basketball player Demitri Gardner said after Wednesday’s 90-49 victory over Culpeper County in the Judges’ opener. “A lot of us, it’s our senior year and basketball, we have been doing this for a long time. We just love the game. We’ve got the opportunity to play and I’m very excited.”
Gardner’s excitement and joy has been echoed throughout the area.
We’re surprised all of Berryville did not hear the celebration from the Clarke County boys after they knocked off Madison County 61-39 on Tuesday. The Eagles banged on the lockers and shouted after a victory that made them 2-1 on the Bull Run District season. There was no mistaking the happiness and togetherness of a squad that had just executed well.
“It was awesome,” Clarke County sophomore Matthew Sipe said of getting an opportunity to play this season. “I love basketball and I know we love basketball as a team. That’s why we do so well. It’s the teamwork and everything. We’re so excited we got a season.”
“It’s great playing and knowing that we will have a season,” Eagles junior Luke Lyman agreed. “We were crossing our fingers last week.”
That sentiment was echoed by Clarke County senior Alison Sipe, who was still smiling long after freshman teammate Michaela Owens nailed a 3-pointer just ahead of the buzzer to give the Eagles a 38-36 win in their opener. “I’m just grateful for every moment to step on the floor,” she said.
And it’s not just the players who are thrilled to get back out there.
Coaches don’t do their jobs for the stipends they get. It’s less than minimum wage for the number of hours they put in to work with their athletes. If you’re any good at it, coaching is part of your soul. The gratification is seeing your players succeed and working toward a common goal.
And when you can’t do it, there is an emptiness inside.
Zach Harrell is in his first season leading the Handley boys’ basketball team and he is exuberant at the potential of his squad, which was evident in the season opener
“We are just really excited to be out there,” Harrell said Wednesday. “Myself, our staff, everyone that’s a part of this school and our guys are just grateful to have the opportunity to play. It transcended out on the floor tonight. The guys had a lot of fun and energy and most importantly they played together.”
But as good as everyone feels in Week 1, nothing in the future is guaranteed.
Certainly, Clarke County knows that. The Eagles have had their schedules rearranged several times because opponents have been forced to quarantine.
One positive test at the wrong time can make everything for naught when the postseason arrives.
That’s why Eagles boys’ coach Brent Emmart said games like Tuesday’s win are to be savored and he’s absolutely right.
“I told the guys, ‘Enjoy every practice and every minute because we just don’t know what tomorrow is bringing,” Emmart said. “… Whenever you get rewarded like this, you have to enjoy it because you don’t know how many more times you get to have this.”
Let’s hope for more. We all could use it.
