I got a text from a friend on Wednesday night to check out what was on ESPN2.
With nothing better to do these days, I switched the channels over to find a rebroadcast of the American Cornhole League event from Rock Hill, S.C.
Yes, that’s right, professional cornhole. It’s a game more often played with a beverage in one hand and some hamburgers on the grill.
Since this was one of the few live events since the COVID-19 panic crippled the sports world, I had to watch a little. The competitors wore masks, a couple even had the face shields you’d expect to see a surgeon wearing. The competition was held in an empty indoor arena, which seemed almost overkill since there’s 27 feet between the boards.
While the scene was surreal, the broadcasters said the silence of the arena ramped up the pressure and drama of each shot. While it’s difficult to say throwing a bean bag is dramatic, you get the drift.
One can only imagine the drama and pressure when a big national event comes to South Carolina twice in the span of three days starting this Sunday.
NASCAR is the first of the major sports leagues to return when the racers get behind the wheel of a real car for the first time since Joey Logano won at Phoenix way back on March 8. They’ll race again at Darlington on Wednesday and follow that up with races at Charlotte on May 24 and 27.
The pressure is on for NASCAR to get this right. A major screwup could be a terrible harbinger for things to come as the rest of the major sports leagues try to get back to action.
The organization has seemingly done about as much as possible to put safeguards in place for Sunday’s event, which begins at 3:30 p.m. and will be televised on FOX.
With it being a one-day event, teams will arrive on Sunday and spend minimal time in the area. No fans are allowed at the track. The teams are limited to 16 personnel, which includes the driver, pit crew, crew chief, owner, spotter and the driver of the hauler.
Everyone will be wearing masks around each other and practicing social distancing (although it’s hard to see how that will be the case when a tire is passed around during a pit stop.) FOX announcers even will be calling the race action from a studio in Charlotte.
All of the correct safety measures appear to be in place, but you can’t guarantee everything will go as planned.
Remember this year at the Daytona 500? Dale Earnhardt’s death in 2001 had been the last in the sport and had changed the safety regulations for the better. Ryan Newman’s horrific last-lap crash nearly ended that streak. Remarkably, Newman was hospitalized for just a few days, but his fiery crash forced the sport to implement a good handful of safety changes that will try to make sure something like that would never happen again.
Sound familiar?
Newman will return to the driver’s seat on Sunday and we’re sure even some of his haters will be pulling for him.
That sounds familiar, too.
Back to the cornhole.
Having tuned into the middle of the broadcast and of course having no idea who these people were, my friend said he was pulling for the doubles team with the guy who appeared to be wearing shower shoes. He was close because the winning team was led by the No. 1 player in the world, who was wearing Crocs. Later on that guy fell in singles final to a 17-year-old Tabb High School student.
That cornhole event apparently went off without a hitch (not counting the footwear offenses) and that included 45 competitors.
Hopefully NASCAR will get through its weekend with only “The Lady in Black” causing damage. The sports world is praying NASCAR succeeds over the next couple of weeks.
In times where it almost seems like the future holds only forecasts of doom and gloom, we need this to work.
If NASCAR, which will also hold Xfinity and Trucks races in the coming weeks, can pull things off maybe it will create a sense of optimism that sports at all levels can return.
And maybe one of these days, we all will have the chance to play cornhole at a tailgate before a big game (shoes optional).
