Last Saturday, the Virginia High School League release its realignment plan for its member schools for a four-year athletics cycle starting in the fall of 2023.
Certainly, the plan drew some attention locally, most notably with Sherando moving up from Class 4 to Class 5 in the proposal. The Warriors previously have won appeals to stay in Class 4 (in 2016) and Group AA (in 2010), but this may be the time where the numbers (11 over the cutoff) push them to another level. They would become the only Class 5 team in the Northwestern District.
The realignment would leave just four Class 4 teams (Handley, James Wood, Millbrook and Liberty) in the 13-school Northwestern with Kettle Run and Fauquier dropping to Class 3.
The plan also has the three local schools moving out west to Region 4D for future regional playoff action. With this scenario, most sports would rely on power points to determine postseason qualifiers. A Class 4 district tournament, if it would still be played, would have little impact on who makes the regional playoffs.
In Class 2, the Bull Run District changed with East Rockingham jumping to the last spot above the cutoff to Class 3 and Riverheads, currently a Class 1 football juggernaut, jumping to Class 2 and into Region 2B where Clarke County competes.
There will be much more to write about at later dates and hopefully some of the confusion about what comes next will dissipate.
While we learned a lot about the ADM (average daily membership) numbers which were used to determine what classification one of the 317 state schools were placed in, we see some other numbers that draw our attention.
In splitting up those schools as evenly as possible for the six classifications, the VHSL’s Alignment Committee has pointed out a statistic that is glaring.
To be a state champion, your school has to roughly beat 52 other teams in your classification.
Think about that number.
You can bet around half of those schools won’t have a winning record and don’t deserve consideration to win a state crown anyway. Knock that number in half and you’ll have probably the real number of teams that have a legitimate shot at a title.
One sport — football — does need six classifications. It’s almost as much of a safety factor as it is about competition. That’s why the VHSL went to six classifications for football way back before the 1986 season.
Football will always be a different animal. But for the rest of the sports, do we really need six classifications?
Let’s take a look around at some other nearby states.
In North Carolina, a state with 426 schools, there are four classifications for all of the other sports (aside from football). To win a state title, you must beat out at least 105 other schools.
Like Virginia, Pennsylvania has six classifications, but only for certain sports besides football. There’s six classifications for baseball, basketball and softball, where anywhere from 630 to 715 schools are competing.
Classifications vary in other sports. For example, there are just two classifications in wrestling among 474 teams. Winning a state title both as a team and an individual is a major accomplishment in that sport.
Boys’ and girls’ soccer has four classifications, cross country has three classifications and tennis and lacrosse has two. The Pennsylvania example is that there is no rigid number per sport. To win a state title, you’re going to have to win a classification that has more than 100 teams.
There’s been talk of the VHSL considering a drop back to four classifications. That’s certainly a better number than six. Split evenly, that gives you roughly 80 teams per classification and adds to the challenge and prestige of winning a state championship.
No system is perfect and you can bet there will be some complaints and appeals how this current realignment has been reached. The debate might last until the cycle is complete.
But when it comes to this math, we like 317 divided by 4 a lot more than 317 divided by 6.
When it comes to a state championship, beating 80 schools is greater than beating 53.
