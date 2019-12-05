Testing patience
What have you done for me lately?
That’s kind of the world that we live in these days. If you can’t give me what I want now, maybe I need to find someone else.
We see it in life and business every day. We no longer have the patience to wait something out. Heck, we can barely sit through one cycle of a traffic light without dropping a few expletives because God forbid a couple of minutes of our lives are spent waiting on a red light.
We want to go. We want a constant green, like what the thieves in the movie, “The Italian Job” had to pull off their final heist.
As sports fans, we’re no different. We want results now and we’re not willing to wait to see if our team can build something that will pass the test of time.
Currently, 13 Division I football programs have changed coaches, either during or following their seasons. If recent trends continue, at least another seven or eight will make moves before everything shakes out. Only once since 2008 have there been less than 21 (15 in 2014) coaching changes at Division I programs.
With 130 schools playing in the FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision), that’s at least a 16 percent turnover rate.
Some of the moves are necessary when your coach takes a job someplace else or retires, but the vast majority are because the coach could not provide the success the university desired.
And as years have gone on, they’re not getting much time to do that.
Take for example Florida State. Willie Taggart had just two seasons at the helm of a program that had won a national championship under Jimbo Fisher in 2013. Fisher’s jump to Texas A&M with one game left to go in the regular season in 2017 left the opening for Taggart, who bolted from Oregon after just one season.
Taggart went 9-12 in Tallahassee before he was unceremoniously dumped after nine games this fall. Taggart, who inherited a 7-6 squad, obviously didn’t have time for any of his recruiting classes to mature.
The guy who was such a hot commodity since leading South Florida to a 10-2 mark in 2016 is without a job.
Some may say it serves Taggart right for leaving Oregon after one season, but it also shows you the nature of the beast. Coaches better strike while the iron is hot because it can cool quickly.
The Seminoles, who have won three national championships, aren’t about to settle for mediocrity in the short term. Heck, they even ran Bobby Bowden off a year before the legendary coach wanted to retire.
Imagine if Virginia was just as impatient. The Cavaliers certainly could have pulled the trigger quickly on Bronco Mendenhall, who went 2-10 and 6-7 in his first two seasons.
But Mendenhall was building a program, much like he did at Brigham Young. And now in his fourth season, Virginia has ended a painful 15-game losing streak against Virginia Tech, has won the Coastal Division for the first time and is playing against Clemson on Saturday for the ACC title.
While he’s now 25-25 in four seasons in Charlottesville, Mendenhall has made many Wahoo believers feel the football program is headed in the right direction.
Talk to coaches at any level and they’ll you that establishing a winning culture and building a program is the key to continued success.
Doing that takes time.
So watch the coaching carousel in the coming weeks and see a few more faces change places or get fired outright.
Sometimes you have to wait at the light a little longer before it turns green.
Ed Orgeron was considered a terrible coach after going 10-25 in three seasons at Mississippi. Now, he has No. 1 LSU (12-0) playing in the SEC Championship game and looking to win a national title.
The results we want may take a little patience, which is certainly in short demand these days.
