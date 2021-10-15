Too much to consume
Around this time of year we know an awful lot about eating candy.
I can remember taking my bag around the neighborhood — and you knew which houses offered the full-size bars — and loading up on some of the best treats that a youngster could imagine.
In the days when there weren’t Costco-sized bags of candy, it was quite a haul. Of course, you’d dump out the bag and separate the good ones from the ones you didn’t like (for many that was licorice) and you’d know exactly how many of each specific piece you’d have. Butch Cassidy or John Dillinger had a better chance of getting away with a bank robbery than getting one of my Snickers bars.
And then, you’d start to pig out. And one thing that you’d begin to learn (while shaking like you’ve been drinking a case of Red Bull) is that too much of a good thing can be a bad thing.
The crash and tummy ache from annihilating a pile of candy was a hard lesson to swallow.
Maybe it’s no accident that this is a similar season for sports fans.
Have you taken a look lately what is going on in the sports world? Our TV Sports item on the Scoreboard Page will attest to how many things are being played currently and there are more sports coming just around the bend.
Right now, we have the Major League Baseball playoffs, which still have the two league championship series to finish before the World Series begins.
College football is in high gear and as last week’s games proved no favorite is safe. And this is not a misprint: Wake Forest leads the standings and is the only unbeaten team in the ACC.
The NFL is five games in already and it’s looking like it will be a much better fall for Ravens fans than for those of the Washington Football Team, whose ballyhooed defense is giving up almost 32 points per game.
The NASCAR playoffs still have four more races to go before a champion is crowned. So far, they have been spiced up by a little added drama from Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick.
The NHL started this week. The Capitals looked good in their opener and take on defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay tonight. Certainly Alex Ovechkin and company seem to be the only Washington-area team to have a legitimate shot at a title.
The NBA season starts on Tuesday with the Milwaukee Bucks as the defending champion and the Washington Wizards looking like they have a long way to go before reaching that level. Well, at least Bradley Beal is still around.
And college basketball is just a few weeks away with the season scheduled to tip off on Nov. 9.
Professional golf, soccer, women’s pro basketball are among the other sports that are still being played right now. Women’s college basketball is coming soon.
And don’t forget here locally we still have high football, volleyball and cross country titles to be determined in the coming months. Several of our teams are in the running for district titles, regional berths and could challenge the state’s elite.
Shenandoah University still has football, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and cross country among its sports in action.
That leaves some pretty tough decisions for fans who love all kinds of competition.
Especially at this time of year, you almost envision a skeleton sitting in front of the TV with the remote outstretched toward the set and a pile of chicken bones and pizza crusts scattered on a plate on the couch.
There’s certainly not enough hours in the day to keep up with everything (and still have a job and a marriage).
So separate out the pile of options and pick the good ones to watch and leave the Good & Plenty for someone else.
Maybe then you won’t have to reach for the Pepto.
