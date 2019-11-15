Uninformed opinions
It’s amazing these days how people can spout off opinions as experts on something that they didn’t see.
All they need is a fraction of something to spew off about the whole thing. Maybe it’s a byproduct of what they see in politics or on SportsCenter, but being ill-informed is no excuse.
We bring this up specifically about a certain football game played last Friday night. Clarke County defeated Rappahannock County 84-0 in the regular-season finale for both teams.
The game wasn’t many hours old before internet trolls began ripping Eagles coach Chris Parker for running up the score.
Were the majority of these people in attendance at the game? No, they saw they final score and drew their own conclusions.
And those opinions are without merit because they did not see what happened.
Had they been in Washington for the game, they would have seen a colossal mismatch. Quite honestly, it looked like a Pop Warner team going up against a high school squad.
But because Parker had the nerve to say before the game that he wanted to see “lots of points and a shutout” than he was the villain on a cold Friday night.
Well, take it from someone who was there — this was going to be a blowout unless Parker took some embarrassing steps to keep the score down.
For the record, Parker began sprinkling in substitutes in the second quarter. Hungarian exchange student Levi Bodnar, who had never played the game before this season, had a couple of carries in the period.
Breaking from his usual tradition of allowing his starters to play the opening series of the second half, Parker’s reserves played all of the last 24 minutes with a running clock. Those reserves did not attempt a pass and still outscored Rappahannock 26-0.
At no point during the game did Clarke County drop anyone back to receive a punt. And several of those punts were shanked out of bounds. Two of those punts went for nine yards and another was 14 yards.
So basically, the entire game was played on the Rappahannock side of the field. Clarke County’s opening touchdown drive of 58 yards was the farthest that the Eagles had to move the entire game.
Where Parker can be criticized is that the Eagles threw the ball eight times in the first half. Five of those were completed and four went for touchdowns.
Two of the four TD passes were short tosses in which the receiver made multiple tacklers miss on the way to the end zone (In fact, you’d probably need a calculator to add up the broken tackles last Friday). The longest of the other two were 15 yards. We’re sure that a couple of the early TD passes were things Clarke County wanted to run in game conditions because the playoffs were coming this week.
You certainly can’t blame the reserves, who practice just as hard as the first stringers, wanting to take advantage of their opportunity to play.
Maybe the only way the Eagles could have held down the score was to punt on first down or take a knee on every play. If you’re Rappahannock, what is more embarrassing?
By my count, the Panthers had 20 players dressed for the game and several others were in street clothes on the sidelines. They had two of their better players leave with injuries during the game. To their credit, they played as hard as they could until the final whistle. They were plainly outmatched.
Going back to what Parker said what he wanted before the game, just look at the Rappahannock schedule and you’ll see why. Over their previous seven games, the Panthers had been outscored 369-13.
Our question is why this Class 1 team is playing in a district where the rest are Class 2 programs, most of which have had success at the state level. That sounds like a set-up for failure. Just like the fact that Rappahannock (1-9) played unbeaten defending Class 1 champion Riverheads on Friday. Teams with poor records making the playoffs is another argument.
Just like we didn’t comment on Strasburg’s 69-0 victory over Rappahannock a few games ago or Gretna’s 83-9 win over Chatham last week, we won’t babble about something we didn’t see.
Sometimes, it’s better to keep your mouth shut or your hands off the keyboard.
