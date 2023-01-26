Ben Franklin is credited with saying that “nothing is certain but death and taxes.”
Mr. Franklin was a pretty wise man for his time, but his era was long before sports became part of the American fabric.
We’re sure there are a few other ones out there, but let’s add coaching changes to Ben’s list.
After a disappointing season, you can find many professional teams and college programs firing their coaches no matter how many years are left on a contract. Some may last only a year.
Let’s use football for example. Currently five NFL teams are replacing head coaches. The reason that number might be a little low is because 10 of the league’s 32 teams replaced head coaches last year.
On the college level, James Madison’s Curt Cignetti is the elder statesman among the state’s five Division I schools, having arrived in 2019.
While many coaches are forced to leave, others choose greener pastures (sometimes that green is $$$$) elsewhere. Liberty’s Hugh Freeze couldn’t pass up an opportunity to coach at Auburn, his second stint in the SEC.
At the professional and college level, these are people who make their living based on how they coach teams and their employers benefit from how well their coaches do their jobs.
The term “coaching carousel” has come to describe how often changes are made.
But the turnover is not limited to those who base their livelihood on winning and losing. If you’ve been paying attention to our area high school sports, you must have noticed that there seems to be an awful lot of coaching changes over the past few years.
Certainly football, often considered the premier head coaching job because of both prestige and having a high stipend, sticks out, with four of our five area schools having replaced or are in the process of replacing head coaches since the 2019 season. But the same could be said for softball as four area programs have hired new coaches since 2019.
The interesting thing is that a lot of these coaches aren’t moving on to take jobs elsewhere. Many are just not coaching anymore.
Certainly each of those coaches has their own reasons for leaving. More often than not, we are told that it is to spend more time with family and who can blame anyone for wanting more of that.
But, we’re sure there are some underlying reasons as well.
You can’t become a head coach these days and expect the stipend will cover the time you put in. Forget the actual time during the season. There are offseason workouts to coordinate, plus in some sports there are summers spent coaching or supervising programs not affiliated with scholastic sports.
In some sports, the job has turned into a year-round thing, instead of the three months the sport is in season. Work that out and you’ll get a lot better money per hour passing out a burger and fries.
High school coaches do the job for more than dollars. Many will tell you it’s for the love of the game and for the prospects of having a positive impact on an athlete.
It’s not for the joy of coaching parents, who don’t always have an unbiased opinion on who should be on the field. Some of those opinions can be traced to the amount of money they are shelling out for their children to play out of season.
Travel sports have become a big money enterprise. High school coaches will tell you that some parents expect a return on that investment in the form of playing time. Following a game this year, we heard a parent say the team “deserved” to lose for not playing their child.
Athletes’ attitudes often reflect those of their parents.
Coaching turnover isn’t limited to our area. In Texas, where the stipends are among the nation’s highest, the state’s coaching association found that 20 percent of its young coaches are leaving after five years.
That’s a shame. You need those young coaches to become head coaches and they’re the ones you hope can bond with the athletes.
While we still have a few, the days of having programs with coaches who have been there for 20+ seasons may becoming more and more rare. The list is growing smaller each year.
And even old Ben Franklin could tell you that experience brings a wealth of wisdom. Those treasures are disappearing.
