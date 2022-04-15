On Monday evening, I interrupted Millbrook High School pitcher Jerrod Jenkins from his postgame raking duties to to ask him a few questions about his start against Sherando.
Jenkins had just thrown 109 pitches and had to come out of the game because he had reached his pitch limit as mandated by the Virginia High School League.
Hitting that limit is nothing new for Jenkins, who is bound for Division I power Dallas Baptist upon graduation. A power pitcher, who admits his control is a little off so far, Jenkins is used to throwing a lot of pitches since batters swing and miss often and he’s missed the strike zone a little more than usual.
The senior seemed unfazed by topping 100 pitches. Instead of having a team of trainers attending to home, Jenkins was at the end of a rake and joining the rest of his teammates getting the field ready for the Pioneers’ next game.
A night later, James Wood junior Nick Bell looked just as fresh as when he started a 97-pitch effort in a win over Sherando, his longest outing of the season. There was no doubt that Bell, who struck out the side in the final inning and 14 total, wanted to finish the game.
While many of our high school baseball players have dreams of playing in the big leagues, they may have to back down on some of those pitch counts and learn to be coddled a little more.
If you follow baseball, you can probably guess what we’re getting at here.
Los Angeles Dodges ace Clayton Kershaw was pulled from a game Wednesday having thrown seven perfect innings, with 80 pitches and 13 strikeouts. The oft-injured Kershaw and manager Dave Roberts said the move was the right one, snubbing a shot at one of the most difficult achievements in baseball.
“I can't manage a ballclub and players with my fan cap on,” Roberts said. “There's a cost to everything and I wasn't, and Clayton wasn't, willing to take on that cost.”
“It felt like that was the right call for my personal health, the best interests of the team, and me being ready in October,” Kershaw, 34, said Thursday. “It all seemed like the right call at the time.”
Maybe it did or maybe it didn’t. Roberts has a history of taking out pitchers who are in the midst of something special. He previously had removed three pitchers who were tossing no-hitters, including Rich Hill who was perfect through seven innings in 2016.
According to ESPN, Hill and Kershaw are the only pitchers ever to have been removed who were perfect through seven.
Pitchers don’t come out because they know how rare perfection is attained.
Since Lee Richmond of the Worcester Worcesters threw the first recorded one in 1880, only 23 perfect games had been achieved in the 233,345 MLB games that had been played before Wednesday. Using those numbers, you have a 0.0099 percent chance of tossing a perfect game. The last one came way back in August of 2012 from Seattle’s Felix Hernandez.
One can only imagine a manager trying to remove someone like Nolan Ryan, who tossed seven career no-hitters, or Bob Gibson in the midst of a perfect game. Ryan once threw 235 pitches in a 1974 game and came back on three days rest to win his next start. Oh, he’d go on to pitch 19 more seasons after that.
While athletes today are supposed to be bigger, stronger and faster and receive the best food and training, they often seem like marshmallows when compared to those who preceded them.
In baseball, it’s magnified on the mound. For the first time in history last season, neither Cy Young winner (Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes and Tampa’s Robbie Ray) threw a complete game.
Kershaw, a future Hall of Famer, could have given baseball a shot in the arm if he had completed the feat. In a season delayed by millionaires and billionaires arguing, it would have been something special.
But he didn’t try. And that maybe hurts the most.
It just seems so strange that a professional athlete at the highest level can’t throw as many pitches as a youngster. Where has the passion gone?
Kershaw admitted Thursday he could see why people would be disappointed. “From a fan’s perspective, I do feel bad for that,” he said. “I wish I could have done it. But yesterday wasn’t the day.”
Given the odds, that day will never come again.
