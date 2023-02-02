For those of us who have reached a certain stage in life, it seems like almost daily you lose a piece of your youth.
The obituaries are filled with loved ones, classmates and people who were a big part of your life whether they knew it or not.
And it hurts.
With seemingly little fanfare last week, we learned of the passing of Billy Packer, arguably the greatest college basketball analyst to grace the airwaves. Since it’s been almost 15 years since Packer last called a game nationally, today’s younger fans and players may know nothing about him. But for some of us, he was huge part of our young lives.
If you were a basketball fan, Packer was part of your routine. On Saturday mornings, you might watch a few cartoons, grab something to eat and then get ready to “Sail with the Pilot.” That catchy tune was the calling card for the Jefferson Pilot Sports Network, the home of Atlantic Coast Conference basketball.
And behind the microphones was an epic play-by-play combo: Thacker and Packer.
Jim Thacker was the perfect guy to call the action. Owner of a rich voice, Thacker was straight down the middle with nothing flashy. Thacker, who passed at the age of 64 in 2015, was the perfect play-by-play guy for an analyst like Packer, who wasn’t bashful with his opinions.
Packer once said the he received hate mail from fans from every school in the ACC saying he was biased against their team. He quipped if that was the case, he must be doing something right.
The former standout guard at Wake Forest knew the game and knew it well. His father was a longtime coach at Lehigh and Packer helped the Demon Deacons win a pair of ACC titles in three seasons (freshmen were ineligible) and advance to the Final Four in 1962.
Packer did a little coaching, but in 1972 he hit the jackpot when he served as a fill-in analyst on an ACC broadcast and it didn’t take long for him to hit his mark.
Packer provided something that was different. Had the broadcasts been a college course, it truly would have been entitled “Basketball 101.” Packer taught us things we never knew about the game in a relatable way and he didn’t pull any punches.
He realized that coaches weren’t deity. Even Dean Smith, Jim Valvano, Lefty Driesell and Terry Holland made mistakes. And he’d tell you why without hesitation.
Packer would be the first to admit he wasn’t perfect either, but he was unapologetic. “I’m often wrong, but never in doubt,” he’d say.
Winchester’s great Russ Potts, who passed in 2021, was a promotional genius who helped Packer gain some national attention in 1973. As Maryland’s sports marketing guru, Potts had the idea of having the Terrapins and N.C. State play prior to the Super Bowl’s kickoff to try to land a crossover audience. With Ray Scott and Packer calling the syndicated game, an estimated 25 million watched the No. 3 Wolfpack edge the No. 2 Terps 87-85 on a David Thompson tip-in at the buzzer.
Packer’s talents and frankness did score with the major networks. First came NBC in 1975 where Packer, Dick Enberg and former Marquette coach Al McGuire formed an iconic three-man broadcast team. After seven years, Packer left for CBS when the NCAA Tournament moved to that network.
In all, Packer called 34 straight NCAA title games, many that we’ll always remember. In his last in 2008, he declared the final “ovah” just 13 minutes in as Kansas took a 38-12 lead against UNC. With 27 minutes and a lot of commercials to go, CBS wasn’t thrilled. Packer was right, though.
They’d replace him with Clark Kellogg, a fine man, but no Billy Packer. In a 2019 interview, Packer said that Final Four game was the last he had attended and turned his attention to business ventures, which even included owning a vape company.
Packer, who passed at 82, did things his way. At the height of his fame, he served as an analyst on the Professional Putters Association broadcasts, which many of us watched religiously after church on Sundays.
Packer was always himself and that made us love him. “Sailing with the Pilot” was an awesome journey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.