The following are the five options the Clarke County Monument Committee considered Thursday night for handling controversy surrounding the Confederate monument outside the county courthouse in downtown Berryville. Option 2 basically is what the committee will recommend to the Clarke County Board of Supervisors.
1) Keep the monument. Suggest that the Board of Supervisors leave everything pretty much as it is.
Possible next steps: Ask the board to either try to obtain ownership of the monument and the land on which it sits, or search for the “owners” and help them reorganize the Association of the Survivors of the Clarke Cavalry (ASCC).
2) Turn the courthouse green into a combination memorial/educational area that tells a more complete story of Clarke County’s involvement in the Civil War. Keep the monument. Add contextual signage and a monument(s) to Thomas Laws, the African-Americans who served in the Union Army or others. Possibly broaden the scope of the memorials to include historic Clarke people and events from other generations.
Possible next steps: Suggest types of interpretive signage (such as plaques or QR codes) needed. Suggest issues to be covered by the signage. Suggest other people or events to be memorialized. Identify potential funding sources. Ask the board to either try to obtain ownership of the monument and the land on which it sits, or search for the “owners” and help them reorganize the ASCC.
3) Move the monument. Do nothing else. Keep county property free of monuments.
Possible next steps: Investigate where the monument might go. Get cost estimates. Identify potential funding sources. (This option would require the county to gain ownership. If the county was to succeed at that, would the board need to hold an advisory referendum?)
4) Move the current monument. Erect other monuments on the courthouse green — possibly a “unity monument” listing the names of all the county’s Civil War soldiers who died, fighting for both the North and South; or monument(s) to Thomas Laws, the African-Americans who served in the Union Army or others.
Possible next steps: Investigate where the current monument might go. Get cost estimates. Identify potential funding sources. Suggest other people or events to be memorialized. (This option also would require the county to gain ownership. If the county was to succeed at that, would the board need to hold an advisory referendum?)
5) Recommend that the board work to gain ownership. If that is successful, hold an advisory referendum. Make no other decisions until after the referendum.
Possible next steps: None.
What is the controversy about?
The monument, titled “Appomattox,” is topped by a statue depicting an unnamed and unarmed Confederate soldier. It was installed in 1900 in front of the courthouse on North Church Street to honor soldiers from Clarke County who died in the Civil War while fighting on the side of the Confederacy.
Last summer, Paris Mountain resident Ross Oldham asked the board of supervisors to move the monument to “a more appropriate location of historical learning,” such as the Clarke County Historical Society or the Battle of Berryville site. He said the monument is a painful reminder of the South’s support for slavery during the war.
Oldham’s request prompted the supervisors to form a citizens committee to examine issues surrounding the monument and come up with “a recommendation that will have broad community support and move the community forward in a united manner.”
The Monument Committee is comprised of eight county residents, three of whom are African-Americans. John Staelin, a former supervisor who represented the Millwood District, is its chairman.
Research has revealed the monument is not on the courthouse grounds, but rather on a parcel 25 feet in diameter owned by the ASCC.
Robert Mitchell, the county’s part-time attorney, has said the county can’t legally move the monument because it doesn’t own the parcel.
Records show the ASCC apparently held its last annual meeting in 1918 and disbanded many years ago. The association had asked the Stonewall United Daughters of the Confederacy to take responsibility for the monument, but that organization disbanded in 1932.
According to Mitchell, the county’s dilemma results from the parcel having been titled to the incorporated ASCC rather than its individual members. So descendants of the members technically own the property and the monument now. However, nobody apparently knows who those descendants are and whether any remain alive.
If the county decides to try and obtain ownership of the monument and the parcel, it can pursue either of two options, Mitchell determined. One is condemnation; the other is adverse possession (seeking squatter’s rights). Yet both options require approval by a circuit court judge, and both could be contested by citizens groups or individuals.
Last week, more than 100 people attended a public forum at Clarke County High School concerning the monument. The overwhelming sentiment among the more than 30 who spoke: Don’t destroy the monument, and keep it where it is. If a location change is necessary, move it to a cemetery where Confederate soldiers are buried.
