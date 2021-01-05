BERRYVILLE — A committee appointed to help decide the fate of a Civil War monument in downtown Berryville is to start meeting soon.
The monument was erected outside the Clarke County Courthouse on North Church Street in 1900 — more than three decades after the war ended — to honor the county’s Confederate veterans. Although it depicts a soldier, no specific person apparently served as its model, architectural historian Maral Kalbian told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors based on her research.
In June, county resident Ross Oldham told the supervisors the monument is a painful reminder of the South’s support of slavery. He asked for the monument to be moved to “a more appropriate location of historical learning,” such as the Clarke County Historical Association or the Battle of Berryville site.
Oldham made his request two months after the General Assembly approved, and Gov. Ralph Northam signed into law, a measure letting local governments decide what to do with Confederate monuments within their jurisdictions.
Since then, it was determined that the monument and the spot on which it sits — despite being outside the courthouse — are not county property. Research revealed that in the late 1800s, the county conveyed to the now-defunct Association of the Survivors of the Clarke Cavalry a tract no more than 25 feet in diameter so a monument could be erected there. For that reason, the county doesn’t have the authority to remove the statue, attorney Robert Mitchell told the supervisors.
The supervisors announced in September that a citizens committee would be formed to explore options for the monument. Two months later, they appointed former Millwood District Supervisor John Staelin to be the committee’s chairman and Gwendolyn Malone, Bob Stieg, Will Nelson, Meg Roque, Lee McGuigan, Daniel Nelson and John Burns as its other members.
Supervisors Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District, said the board “tried to find a cross-section of the community,” and the selected committee members are open-minded and “interested in bringing the community together” to determine the monument’s fate.
At last month’s supervisors meeting, County Administrator Chris Boies said Staelin will schedule the committee’s first meeting at some point early in the new year, after the holiday season.
The committee’s recommendation, Boies said, “should take into account the historical context of the statue, the legal opinion issued by the county attorney on the ownership issue and the input from various stakeholder groups in the county.”
County officials say they have heard both positive and negative comments about the monument.
The supervisors intend “not to tell the committee exactly what it should do,” Weiss said.
However, county staff will be available to provide information, research and legal resources to the committee, said Boies.
The committee itself will have no budget or spending authority, he said. Any expenditure requests by the committee must be submitted to him, he added.
Committee meetings will be open to the public. The only exception, Boies said, is if the committee must go into closed session to discuss any matters that state law allows local governing bodies to discuss privately.
