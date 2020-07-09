Robin Doss, a member of The Kiwanis Club of Winchester, replaces the Kiwanis emblem on the top of Kiwanis Shelter No. 2 in Winchester’s Jim Barnett Park. The Kiwanis Club of Winchester is no longer holding its weekly luncheon meetings due to the coronavirus, but Doss and fellow member Doug Butler have been placing new signs and trees in the Kiwanis area of the park.