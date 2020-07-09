Gardens at Night concert
The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley is offering a virtual Gardens at Night concert on Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Friday. Bryan Stutzman will perform an eclectic mix of popular hits from the 1950s to today along with some originals. Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union and Shenandoah Country Q102.
Bingo at Reynolds Store
Reynolds Store Volunteer Fire & Rescue will be starting bingo again on Friday. Early bird starts at 7 p.m.
SPCA offers Adopt a Kennel
Can’t adopt a pet? Adopt a kennel at the SPCA instead. Whether you want to advertise your business, memorialize a loved one, honor a special furry friend, or you are just searching for a perfect gift for the “hard to buy” person, adopting a kennel is a great option. Cat kennels are $200 and dog kennels are $400. When you adopt a kennel you receive: a kennel plaque displaying your name or business; a certificate of adoption for you to display or gift; your name or business posted on our website and highlighted on social media. Your plaque will remain in place until the kennel is replaced. Kennel adoption forms are available at the SPCA adoption center at 111 Featherbed Lane or on the website at https://winchesterspca.org/volunteer/adopt-a-kennel
Winchester Eagles AuxiliaryWinchester Eagles Auxiliary #824 will hold its first meeting since March on July 14 at 7 p.m. This meeting will be nomination of officers for the 2020-2021 year. If an election is needed, it will be held on July 28 at 7 p.m. If interested in holding an office, please attend the meeting on July 14.
Lunch and food distribution
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ located at 202 S. Cameron St. will be distributing prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday. Lunch will not be served in the church until COVID-19 precautions are lifted.
Bingo at Boyce
Boyce Volunteer Fire Company (7 S. Greenway Ave.) will offer bingo games beginning at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Dinner is available for purchase, beginning at noon.
Maximum 200 total occupants; face coverings required. Stay 6 feet away from people who are not immediate family members.
Call the BVFC bingo hotline at 540-837-2317.
Spiker reunion canceled
The W.R. Spiker Reunion, scheduled for July 18, has been canceled due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. For more information, call Stewart Spiker at 304-886-8783.
Free outdoor movie“The Secret Life of Pets 2” will be shown at 8:45 p.m. Friday during Movie Night at Chet Hobert Park (225 Al Smith Circle, Berryville). This is a free outdoor movie for the whole family. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and pack snacks. No alcohol. (Rain location is the Clarke County Recreation Center.) Space is limited; pre-register to guarantee a spot. Contact Parks and Recreation at 540-955-5147 or ccpr@clarkecounty.gov.
Gainesboro Cemetery
Gainesboro Cemetery in Gainesboro needs help paying for the ongoing costs of maintenance. The fund depends solely on donations. Any amount would be appreciated.
Make checks payable to: GAINESBORO CEMETERY. Mail to: Gary Palmer, President, 314 Chestnut Grove Road, Winchester, VA 22603. Call 540-888-3709 with quesitons.
Beekeepers Of The Northern Shenandoah
BONS Monthly Education Meetings at the Blandy Farm Library, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce have been canceled until further notice.
BONS is continuing their monthly meetings via Zoom, however. Tonight at 7 p.m., Jennifer King, owner of Eversweet Apiaries, will present “Integrated Pest Management”. The link to join is https://zoom.us/j/99926983505?pwd=Y3pEWGNLdjkxTDJWYXI1TW5xVGNFdz09. Can’t join in on the 9th? The meeting will be recorded and will be available on the website http://www.valleybees.online/ Interested in becoming a beekeeper? There is a lot useful information on the website for you as well.
Rotary Club of Winchester
The Rotary Club of Winchester will meet today at the Rotary Shelter in Jim Barnett Park. Registration in advance is required at www.rotaryclubofwinchester.org.
Winchester Host Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lions Club will meet on July 21 at the Clarion Inn Banquet Room at 12:15 p.m. Officers for the year 2020-2021 will be installed.
Mobility equipment needed
NSV FREE Foundation is now accepting mobility equipment donations and the office at 333 W. Cork St., Suite 40, is taking appointments to help people with their equipment needs within the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday each week. For more information, call 540-664-7552 or email nsv@free-foundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.