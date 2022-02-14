Former Clarke County Planning Director Charles “Chuck” Johnston accepts the 2021 “Wingate Mackay-Smith Clarke County Land Conservation Award” – a birdhouse made by Fly Home Birdhouse – from Easement Authority Specialist Alison Teetor and the award’s namesake Winkie Mackay-Smith, who holds the perpetual plaque to which Johnston’s name has been added. The presentation was made during the Clarke County Conservation Easement Authority’s Feb. 11 meeting, where Johnston was recognized for the work he did more than 20 years ago that established the county’s successful Conservation Easement Purchase Program.