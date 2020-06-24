WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board on Monday night unanimously approved cutting $1,830,272 from its fiscal year 2021 budget, eliminating a 2% pay increase for school staff and an extra 1% pay increase for teachers.
Also nixed from the spending plan were field trips and after-school programs for the 2020-21 school year.
In late March, the School Board unanimously approved a $93,130,436 budget for FY21— a $20,249,022 increase from the current budget. Two capital projects — the renovation of the former John Kerr Elementary School into the Shihadeh Innovation Center and the renovation of the historic Douglas School into school division offices — accounted for the difference.
But the budget was approved before it became clear what impact the coronavirus pandemic would have on local and state economies. WPS will receive $824,045 less from the state than it anticipated and $1,005,227 less from City Council.
The items approved for reduction in the budget were developed and recommended by a small task force of Winchester Public Schools officials.
The following $1,830,272 in cuts were made:
2% cost of living salary increase for all Winchester Public School employees — $894,003
1% cost-to-compete salary increase for teachers — $275,571
Conference travel and related travel for school staff — $192,102
Shihadeh Innovation Center’s utilities, custodial staff and maintenance staff — $106,824
After-school programs — $100,000
Northwestern Regional Educational Programs adjustment — $85,030
The expansion of one English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) teaching position — $71,359
Field trips — $40,000
Expansion of one behavior tech — $35,383
Tuition reimbursement for teachers pursuing a master’s degree reduced by half — $30,000
In other business, the School Board:
Unanimously approved increasing the tuition fee for nonresident students to $7,309 (a $13 increase from the previous year) and to $15,461 (a $2,191 increase from the previous year) for f-1 foreign students. Ten students paid the tuition fees last year, and the fees are estimated to generate $60,000 for FY21.
Unanimously approved transferring the following funds from the FY20 budget:
$9,601 from instruction to technology (used to cover computer equipment)
$1,127 from technology to instruction (used to cover media equipment)
$35,000 from instruction to admin, attendance and health (used to cover leased copier equipment)
$250,000 from instruction to transportation (used to cover two buses and COVID expenses)
$500,000 from instruction to operations (used to cover COVID expenses, DMMS campus, sprinklers and roof repairs)
Attending Monday night’s meeting held virtually from the Central Administrative Office at 12 N. Washington St. were Winchester Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum, School Board Chairperson Allyson Pate, School Board Vice Chairperson Marie Imoh and board members Bryan Pearce-Gonzales, Richard Bell, Karen Holman, Mike Birchenough and Erica Truban. School Board member Elyus Wallace was not present. The meeting was publicly held through Zoom.
