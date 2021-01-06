WINCHESTER — Two city employees who work in the Creamery Building on South Kent Street have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the temporary closures of Winchester’s Commissioner of the Revenue’s and Treasurer’s offices.
Winchester Communications Director Amy Simmons said the closure, which began on Monday, will continue for at least the rest of the week. Staffers who are currently quarantining at home could return as early as next week, assuming no other employees contract the virus.
Simmons and City Manager Dan Hoffman said there is no reason to suspect that anyone who visited the affected offices recently was exposed to COVID-19.
“They’re all behind glass,” Simmons said of the staff members who work in those two offices.
“At this point, we’re not aware of any close contacts with the public,” Hoffman said.
The staff of the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office is currently working from home and can handle most tasks, including tax filings and issuing business licenses, by phone or email. However, the Treasurer’s Office is completely shut down and city residents will not be able to pay taxes in person until it reopens. Payments can still be left in a drop box outside of the Creamery Building at 21 S. Kent St.
“There’s probably going to be some degree of public inconvenience,” Hoffman said, “but we’re hoping to have those employees who are quarantined back in the office next week.”
The offices of Winchester’s treasurer and commissioner of the revenue moved into the recently renovated Creamery Building last year due to space constraints at Rouss City Hall. The Winchester Fire and Rescue Department is also located in the Creamery Building, but it is not near the commissioner’s or treasurer’s offices. No cases of COVID-19 have been reported by Fire and Rescue staff.
Hoffman said all other city offices and departments are operating as usual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.