ABOVE: Registered Nurse Jennifer Grace of Purcellville dons her personal protective gear in May before entering the HIRU (High Intensity Respiratory Unit) where cornoavirus patients are treated at Winchester Medical Center. LEFT: Winchester Day Preschool student Dawsyn Ellis, 4, and her classmates had their temperature checked twice a day with an under-the-arm thermometer in March. (At left) is James Shibly, 4, and (at center) is Evelyn Long, 4.
Nancy Schaefer, chair of the special education department, was among Handley High School teachers and administrators taking the temperature of every student when school resumed in September. A fever is often a symptom of the coronavirus.
Shoppers age 60 and over enter the Walmart store on Northwestern Pike in March. They had lined up for the first-ever hour-long senior shopping event that began at 6 a.m. Older people are more at risk from the coronavirus, and Walmart and other retailers started the special hours to help seniors feel safer.
Tom Reynolds of NEXT Molecular Analytics in Chester administers a coronavirus test to Shenandoah University incoming freshman Micah Link of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, when the university opened to residential students in August.
Winchester Day Preschool student Dawsyn Ellis, 4, and her classmates had their temperature checked twice a day with an under-the-arm thermometer in March to make sure the coronavirus wasn’t spreading into the school. (At left) is James Shibly, 4, and (at center) is Evelyn Long, 4.
ABOVE: Registered Nurse Jennifer Grace of Purcellville dons her personal protective gear in May before entering the HIRU (High Intensity Respiratory Unit) where cornoavirus patients are treated at Winchester Medical Center. LEFT: Winchester Day Preschool student Dawsyn Ellis, 4, and her classmates had their temperature checked twice a day with an under-the-arm thermometer in March. (At left) is James Shibly, 4, and (at center) is Evelyn Long, 4.
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
Nancy Schaefer, chair of the special education department, was among Handley High School teachers and administrators taking the temperature of every student when school resumed in September. A fever is often a symptom of the coronavirus.
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
Shoppers age 60 and over enter the Walmart store on Northwestern Pike in March. They had lined up for the first-ever hour-long senior shopping event that began at 6 a.m. Older people are more at risk from the coronavirus, and Walmart and other retailers started the special hours to help seniors feel safer.
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
Tom Reynolds of NEXT Molecular Analytics in Chester administers a coronavirus test to Shenandoah University incoming freshman Micah Link of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, when the university opened to residential students in August.
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
Highland Food Pantry volunteer and board member Vicki Laird of Winchester sorts much coveted toilet paper for distribution to the area’s needy during the coronavirus pandemic in April.
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
Winchester Day Preschool student Dawsyn Ellis, 4, and her classmates had their temperature checked twice a day with an under-the-arm thermometer in March to make sure the coronavirus wasn’t spreading into the school. (At left) is James Shibly, 4, and (at center) is Evelyn Long, 4.
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
Tricia Jarrell of Frederick County takes her daily walk on Oak Ridge Way in March behind a handmade coronavirus “HOPE” sign that has been placed along Senseny Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.