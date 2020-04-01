WINCHESTER — Valley Health has confirmed that three of its employees have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Information released Tuesday by administrators with the Winchester-based health care network states that all three workers are under quarantine and being treated on an outpatient basis.
Officials declined to provide the positions held by the employees, the facilities where they work, their ages or their genders.
“The impacted employees are entitled to the same HIPAA [Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996] privacy as any other patient; accordingly, Valley Health will not disclose employee names or any other information that might be used to infer patient identity,” Public Relations Manager Carol Weare wrote in a media release.
Dr. Iyad Sabbagh, senior vice president and chief physician executive for Valley Health, echoed that statement in a written response to questions from The Winchester Star.
“In the interest of preserving the privacy of our employees (who in this case are also patients) we will not disclose the facilities that they were working in before being placed in quarantine,” he wrote. “We will say, however, that if there were any known exposures with patients or visitors, those individuals would be contacted.”
According to Weare, officials are “fairly certain” that each of the three infected employees contracted the virus outside of the workplace.
“Our analysis of these cases, in collaboration with public health officials, includes looking backwards at what individual contacts, community contacts or travel the individuals had in the preceding weeks,” Sabbagh wrote. “In these cases, we have established that there was a contact with a person who later tested positive for COVID, or travel to or a visitor from a region with a high prevalence of infection.”
Sabbagh added the employees under quarantine are being paid “according to our policies, which would include the use of paid time off.”
Valley Health currently has an adequate supply of personal protection equipment (PPE) for its health-care workers, Sabbagh wrote, but it is “a dynamic situation.”
“At this point, we have sufficient ... supplies for high-risk areas, and we are working with our group purchasing supplier and the state of Virginia to get more,” he wrote. “We are also urging our staff and physicians to be especially mindful about following protocols in order to preserve inventory. We are monitoring inventory levels and anticipated use each day to assure sufficient stock remain on hand.”
“The fact that we haven’t yet had any work-acquired cases reinforces the importance of the proper use of infection control protocols, screening tools and telemedicine as the first lines of defense in managing those who seek our care,” Valley Health President and CEO Mark H. Merrill said in a media release. “Our thoughts are with our coworkers who have become infected, and we look forward to their speedy recovery and return to caring for our community.”
Valley Health operates six hospitals — Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock, Page Memorial Hospital in Luray, Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney, W.Va., and War Memorial Hospital in Berkeley Springs, W.Va. — as well as Urgent Care clinics, diagnostic centers, physician practices, medical transport services and a retail pharmacy.
For more information, visit valleyhealthlink.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.