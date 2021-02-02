WINCHESTER — It has been about three weeks since K-12 school staff became eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Virginia, and the percentage of staff members in the three local school divisions who have gotten at least their first vaccine dose ranges from 40% to 65%, according to school officials.
Teachers, support staff, administrators and substitute teachers are among school professionals currently eligible to receive the vaccine.
As of Wednesday, 46% of staff in Frederick County Public Schools had received at least their first vaccine dose, according to Steve Edwards, the division’s coordinator of policy and communications. FCPS has 2,341 full-time equivalent staff, according to the division’s FY21 budget.
The COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna require two doses.
Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop said 244 out of 378 eligible CCPS staff members received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at a vaccination clinic held Jan. 15 at Clarke County High School, or a staff vaccination rate of 65%. The clinic for second dose is scheduled for Feb. 12. An additional 11 staff members signed up to receive their first vaccine dose on Jan. 30 at Shenandoah University, which is hosting an ongoing mass vaccination clinic in coordination with Valley Health and the local health department, based on the availability of vaccine.
In Winchester Public Schools, almost 40% — or more than 400 of the division’s approximately 1,100 employees — had received a vaccine dose as of Wednesday, said WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum.
CCPS sent out a survey last week to staff to determine if those who did not receive a vaccine dose at the Jan. 15 clinic plan to be vaccinated elsewhere.
Bishop said some staff members may be hesitant to get the vaccine, or they may have signed up for another clinic.
School officials said a combination of factors likely accounts for those staff members who have not yet received the vaccine. Some may be reluctant to get the newly created vaccine, while others are having difficulty getting a vaccination because the vaccine is currently in short supply.
“The decision of whether to receive the vaccine or not is a personal one and we have no way of knowing whether those who have not yet been vaccinated plan to do so or want to receive the vaccine and have simply been unable to get an appointment,” Edwards said.
In the wake of the pandemic, area school divisions have been holding in-person classes on a reduced basis in combination with online learning.
There are no requirements for school staff to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but last month Virginia Education Association President James Fedderman asked school divisions to halt in-person learning until staff members are vaccinated.
Three weeks ago, the Winchester Education Association asked the Winchester School Board to pause in-person learning for two weeks as staff members began receiving vaccinations and as COVID-19 cases in the area continued to rise. The division did not halt in-person learning.
Tensions over reopening schools have been prevalent across the country throughout the pandemic.
Two new studies published from the Centers for Disease Control indicate that with the right mitigation strategies, students could return for in-person instruction.
Dr. Colin Greene, director of the area’s Lord Fairfax Health District, said while the local COVID-19 case count has grown “astronomically,” area schools “have been islands of safety from COVID.”
“The children are in there, they’re under a controlled circumstance,” Greene said recently. “Schools just have been not spreading disease in this district.”
Greene is an advocate for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Without [vaccines], we’ll be asked to distance and mask for another year or two, and witness another million or more COVID deaths nationwide,” Greene has said. “With their wide acceptance, we can look forward later this year to a return of hugs, handshakes, and smiles to the Valley, and to preventing most of those deaths.”
