WINCHESTER — As the calendar has shifted to 2021, the Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center is encouraging businesses to “look forward and plan ahead.”
In a message shared with local business organizations earlier this week, the LFSBDC discussed five key points to consider in the new year and beyond.
The letter suggested business owners work to get accurate and up-to-date financial records for their business so they can accurately plan for the year.
“Associated with this planning is the need for realistic budgeting,” the letter read. “Cash flow will probably be your biggest challenge. Rather than rely on a monthly or quarterly reconciliation of your business accounts, develop a weekly budget and balance the numbers at the end of every week.”
Next, the LFSBDC recommends talking to landlords, suppliers and bankers to assess what assistance is available, such as forbearance in rent, obtaining supplier credits or extended payment terms for inventory.
Looking at establishing lines of credit for short-term borrowing needs, knowing whether you qualify for new Paycheck Protection Program loans or Economic Injury Disaster Loans can help with easing cash flow burdens.
“One point to remember is that there may/will be additional costs associated with any of the above,” the letter said regarding relief programs. “You will need to factor these into your budget and planning. Look at ways to have, either in cash or other means, three to four months in working capital to provide you a financial cushion.”
Christine Kriz, the LFSBDC director, said more information on these loans and how they will operate moving forward should be available soon.
The LFSBDC also suggests gauging employees’ concerns, especially regarding wellbeing and safety. This includes making sure employees understand guidelines and protocols that have been put in place at your business and throughout the state in terms of cleanliness and personal protection.
It’s important, too, the letter said that employees understand how vital their role is in terms of ensuring customers have “the best possible experience.”
Customers, too, play a vital role, and the letter recommends understanding and addressing their concerns while understanding shopping habits have changed significantly. Regaining and maintaining trust and loyalty is critical, so finding out how to best assist and fulfill needs are pertinent, the letter said.
“Pay particular attention to those 20% of customers who make up 80% of your sales and profits,” the letter said. “Leverage what you have learned from this effort into marketing and promotional campaigns to attract new customers, further increasing sales and profits.”
Last, but not least, seeking advice from peers and experts can go a long way, starting with management teams, accountants, attorneys, bankers and insurance agents.
“Find out what is and is not available for you as you move forward. Seek advice and guidance from organizations such the Small Business Development Center. Reach out to your local Chamber of Commerce to learn what is taking place in your local area and network and advertise through their channels,” the letter suggests. “Speak with your city’s Economic Development Department to learn of any assistance and guidance they may be able to provide and, finally, reach out to your local business organizations and speak with your contemporaries.”
The message to business leaders ends with wishing a “significantly better” 2021 upon the region.
“One point not to forget is that everything you should be doing must be focused on protecting your business, employees, customers and, most importantly, your bottom line,” the letter concludes.
Free business consultations are also available through the SBDC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.