WINCHESTER — Beginning Monday, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen nine customer service centers across the commonwealth with temporary extended hours for specific services by appointment only.
The Frederick County DMV at 4050 Valley Pike is not among the nine locations opening Monday. The closest location that will open is the customer service center at 3281 Peoples Drive in Harrisonburg.
Jessica Cowardin, public relations and media liaison for the DMV, could not give a definitive date on when the Frederick County site would open. Reopenings are dependent, she said, on the installation of partitions that protect customers and employees. The partitions are in high demand, and DMV is still waiting for delivery of more partitions, she said.
When deciding which customer service centers to open, the DMV is also taking in to consideration such factors as the number of customers typically served, geography/statewide service coverage, availability of staff, office preparedness and local health and safety.
In an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Ralph Northam directed the DMV to close all 75 DMV customer service centers and suspend all DMV Connect and DMV2Go mobile operations from March 18 through May 18. Monday will mark the first time in two months that any Virginia DMV locations have been open.
Virginia residents can schedule appointments at one of the nine offices for Monday or later online at dmvNOW.com/appt.
DMV will only offer specific services that typically require an in-person visit, including original driver’s licenses and identification cards, original titles, original vehicle registrations, disabled parking permits and vital records.
For a complete list of services that will be available in person, by appointment only, visit dmvNOW.com/appt. If a transaction can be conducted by another method, such as online or by mail, customers should use that method.
The following locations will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
Charlottesville (2055 Abbey Road, Charlottesville, VA 22911)
Chesterfield (610 Johnston Willis Drive, Richmond, VA 23236)
Fredericksburg (5700 Southpoint Centre Blvd., Fredericksburg, VA 22407)
Hampton (8109 Roanoke Ave.,Hampton, VA 23605)
Harrisonburg (3281 Peoples Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801)
The following locations will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
Abingdon (25552 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA, 24211)
South Boston (2039 Hamilton Boulevard, South Boston, VA 24592).
The DMV will limit the number of customers and employees in each location to ensure social distancing protocols. Service windows will have partitions between the customer and DMV employee, seating will be limited and spaced, and customers will be asked to stay in their vehicles until 10 minutes prior to their appointment to accommodate social distancing requirements. For more details, visit dmvNOW.com/reopening.
As DMV reopens more offices across the Commonwealth through mid-summer, customers with expiring credentials have been assisted by an executive directive by Northam that extends the validity of some driver’s licenses, identification cards and vehicle registrations.
The validity of driver’s licenses and identification cards expiring on or before June 10, is extended for 90 days, not to exceed July 31. This means that a customer whose credential expires between March 15 and May 1 will have an additional 90 days beyond the expiration date to renew, and credentials with an expiration date from May 2 to June 10 will expire on July 31. Vehicle registrations that expire in March and April are extended for 90 days, and those expiring in May are extended for 60 days. In addition, the federal enforcement date for REAL IDs was moved to Oct. 1, 2021.
For more information, visit dmvNOW.com/COVID19.
