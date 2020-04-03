Delays in dispatching 911 calls can be deadly, so local dispatchers are trying to prevent non-emergency coronavirus calls.
“We understand that this is a difficult time with confusing and conflicting information being released from multiple sources,” said a news release on Thursday from Winchester’s Emergency Communications Center. “However, we need to keep our emergency lines open for emergencies ONLY.”
Because dispatchers also answer non-emergency calls, fielding non-emergency questions about the virus can cause delays in a profession where seconds can be the difference between life and death. Winchester has 14 dispatchers, with about three typically working per shift. Last year, they answered 120,075 calls including 20,370 that were 911 calls. That works out to about 328 daily calls including about 55 per day that are 911 calls.
Calls about COVID-19 increased after it was declared a global pandemic on March 11 and Virginia instituted limits on public gatherings, restrictions on businesses and requests that people stay home as much as possible to limit infections. The release includes several requests and virus-related information:
Callers with serious coronavirus symptoms should describe them to dispatchers and tell them if they suspect they’re infected, but people with mild symptoms should call a doctor, not 911.
People traveling outside don’t need paperwork to show police that they are making essential trips, but some businesses deemed essential have given their employees paperwork verifying where they work.
There is no curfew.
Drivers will not be stopped simply for having out-of-state license plates.
The release asked people to check the city’s webpage at http://www.winchesterva.gov/emergency-management./coronavirus. Frederick County residents seeking virus information are asked to go to online to fcva.us.
Unnecessary virus-related calls to the county Public Safety Communications Center dropped after a Facebook post from the county Sheriff’s Office on March 25, according to Tara Vann, center operations supervisor. The county has 17 dispatchers, with about three per shift. The center gets about 91,000 calls annually including about 27,000 calls to 911. Per day, that’s about 250 calls including nearly 75 calls to 911.
Dispatchers quiz people making medical calls about whether they have virus symptoms. “If you have a true emergency, that’s what we’re here for,” Vann said.
Bob Wilkerson, Clarke County Emergency Communications Center assistant director, said the center has 12 dispatchers and about two per shift. Wilkerson said he didn’t have statistics on how many calls the center gets, but said non-emergency calls about COVID-19 have increased. Instead of calling about non-emergencies, people are urged to go to clarkecounty.gov and click on the COVID-19 Government and Community Updates link.
Wilkerson said the virus calls haven’t caused lengthy delays, but he supports Winchester’s efforts to reduce unnecessary calls. “It’s very important to keep the lines open,” he said.
