WINCHESTER — United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley (NSV) has distributed about $83,000 in CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act assistance to residents of Winchester and Frederick County.
Last month, United Way NSV was asked by the city and county to distribute federal financial assistance from the CARES Act to local residents who are struggling to pay bills due to the financial impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Winchester allocated a total of $400,000 in CARES funding to the United Way NSV, and Frederick County entrusted the agency with $300,000.
“We’re very proud to have been selected for this opportunity and proud to be serving our community in this way,” Jennifer Hall, who oversees the United Way NSV’s Valley Assistance Network, said on Wednesday.
Valley Assistance Network (VAN) is the nonprofit agency within the United Way NSV that is responsible for reviewing CARES assistance applications and issuing payments to people in need. VAN was formed three years ago to help local families and individuals who are classified as ALICE — Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.
“We were uniquely positioned to help our community because we had already been making sure that people affected by COVID were getting the resources they needed,” Elise Stine-Dolinar, director of marketing and outreach for the United Way NSV, said on Wednesday. “Because we basically had the infrastructure set up and ready to go, it was an easy transition to incorporate the CARES Act funding into our existing model.”
In Winchester, $300,000 in CARES money was appropriated for utility assistance and $100,000 was designated for rent or mortgage payments. As of Wednesday, $13,165 in utility assistance and $38,536 in mortgage or rent payments had been disbursed, preventing 28 evictions and 35 utility disconnects.
In Frederick County, $225,000 was appropriated for utility assistance and $75,000 was designated for rent or mortgage payments. As of Wednesday, $7,302 in utility assistance and $14,317 in mortgage or rent payments had been disbursed, stopping 15 evictions and 23 utility disconnects.
“Word is starting to get out through social media and church networks,” Hall said of the CARES assistance funding. “We had 255 people reach out in September, and I’m thoroughly expecting that number to be just as high in October, if not higher. The need is so great.”
United Way NSV has brought in a temporary employee and recruited several volunteers to help process the CARES applications. Hall said more volunteers are needed, whether they want to work from home or come into the nonprofit’s offices at 329 N. Cameron St.
“It takes a long time to process applications and make sure everything is correct,” Stine-Dolinar said.
Despite the burdensome paperwork, it’s a rewarding volunteer opportunity because it brings financial relief to people who are scared, desperate and anxious about the future.
“I had a woman who called and started crying because she owes two months rent and her electricity was cut off,” Stine-Dolinar said. “She went from panic to joking because I gave her the action steps to help her get what she needs.”
Once the Winchester and Frederick County CARES Act funding has been exhausted, United Way NSV will still need volunteers to help with its Connect NSV program, Hall said. Connect NSV is celebrating its first anniversary as a one-stop shop for people who need assistance with anything from overcoming addiction and seeking mental health treatment to paying bills and finding a job.
For example, Hall said, “We were able to get [a Connect NSV client] who reached out for utility assistance connected with three agencies. We had two of his bills paid within 90 minutes.”
For more information about volunteering for United Way NSV, or to learn how to apply for CARES assistance, visit unitedwaynsv.org or call the VAN office at 540-773-3178.
(1) comment
Thank you Jennifer and Valley Assistance Network.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.