WINCHESTER — Linda Pigeon lost her job last month when the company she was working for closed due to COVID-19. She starts a new job next week at Subway, but in the meantime she has seven mouths to feed.
“This is a first for me,” Pigeon said on Tuesday before expressing her gratitude for the Highland Food Pantry in Winchester, an all-volunteer operation based at Highland Memorial Presbyterian Church at 446 Highland Ave.
“Our people need us more than ever right now,” said Jenny Callis, executive director of the pantry. “We haven’t given any thought to stopping.”
That was evident on Tuesday morning as customers arrived for the first of the day’s two food giveaways. They were served by about 20 volunteers, ranging in age from 16 to 60-plus, with gloved hands and covered faces.
“We’ve taken a lot of precautions, so we feel we’re pretty doggone safe,” volunteer and Highland Food Pantry board member Jeff Konrady said. “We need to serve the community and get people fed. That’s why we’re here every week.”
“I really, really love it here,” added volunteer Gina Alfred, an 18-year-old Winchester resident who is enrolled at George Mason University. “One of the main things I want to do with my career is help people.”
Typically, the once-a-week pantry invites customers into the basement of Highland Memorial Presbyterian Church to select their own items. Due to social-distancing requirements caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, boxes of food intended to feed a family of four for a week are now packed in advance and loaded into cars at curbside.
“We came up with a box of food that should work for any family,” Callis said. “Peanut butter and jelly, mac and cheese, potatoes — those types of things.”
Name-brand foods — fresh, canned and frozen — are handed out along with fresh produce and household essentials like toilet paper and air fresheners. On Tuesday, customers also received a frozen turkey, plus some candy and cookies for the kids at home.
“We have a lot of people in our community who are food-insecure, so we’re here to help them out,” volunteer and board member Mike Burton said.
Highland Food Pantry is affiliated with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, which is based in Verona and has a distribution facility in Winchester. It also receives products from local retailers including Martin’s, Aldi, Sharp Shopper and Target, as well as donations from individuals.
“With so many restaurants and businesses closed, they’re donating more than ever [rather than letting food go bad],” said volunteer and board member Leisa Oliva.
On Tuesday, there was even enough for more than 60 elderly residents of Winchester House on South Cameron Street to receive bags of food delivered by pantry volunteers. Callis said the items would be a big help for residents who, near the end of each month, have to choose between buying food or medicine.
“This will get them over the hump,” she said. “We deliver about 176 bags per month.”
Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic started putting local residents out of work, the pantry has been much busier than usual. Callis said they’ve gone from serving about 110 families per week to more than 170.
That wasn’t the case on Tuesday, though. Although there was a steady stream of customers, there were no long lines of cars in the street. Callis said it was probably because a lot of people recently received stimulus checks from the federal government and used the money to buy groceries.
Highland Food Pantry serves everyone in need, regardless of where they live or their citizenship status.
“They just come and give us their name and a little information,” Callis said.
Lisa Renner, of Winchester, visited the pantry on Tuesday to get food for her family and a 78-year-old woman in her care.
“I thoroughly enjoy it,” Renner said, noting that she also volunteers at the nonprofit pantry to pay forward the kindness it has shown to her.
“It’s amazing how everyone wants to pitch in,” Oliva said.
For more information, visit Highland Food Pantry’s page on Facebook.
(1) comment
I'm delighted to share that Blue Ridge Kiwanis is contributing $2,000 for supporting this wonderful cause.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.