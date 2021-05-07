WINCHESTER — If you have at least one child attending Winchester Public Schools, you likely may have received a white card in the mail that says “Virginia P-EBT.”
It’s a debit card to buy nutritious foods, no strings attached.
P-EBT stands for Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, which is a federal program created in the spring of 2020 to assist low-income households with their nutritional needs while schools were closed due to COVID-19.
P-EBT provides grocery benefits, worth about $34 a week, to help parents cover the cost of the free or reduced-price meals their children would normally receive in school. Benefits come out to about $375 per child over the summer months.
Initially, only families with children learning remotely from home qualified to receive P-EBT benefits. The eligibility to qualify for the P-EBT program has expanded to families who now have children in hybrid learning environments, meaning their child does not attend school in-person for five consecutive days.
In Frederick and Clarke counties, students must qualify for free and reduced-cost lunch to receive P-EBT benefits. However, every Winchester Public Schools student qualifies this year for P-EBT due to the city’s poverty rate.
Before COVID-19, Winchester Public Schools gave free school meals to all of its elementary students through the National School Lunch and Breakfast Program’s Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), implemented under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010. Under this same program, the entire school division has been temporarily granted participation for free meals for this school year due to the pandemic, said WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum.
In late April, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it would extend the P-EBT benefits through the summer, thanks to funding from the American Rescue Plan.
The USDA estimates about 700,000 Virginia children will benefit from the P-EBT program this summer, receiving a total valued benefit of nearly $263 million statewide.
“This is really great news for kids in Virginia,” said Sarah Steely, an associate director with No Kid Hungry Virginia, which is a part of a campaign effort to end hunger and poverty. “Pandemic EBT or P-EBT can help parents stretch their food budget and purchase healthy food when schools are closed.”
This federal program extending into the summer is a big deal, Steely said, because summer can be the hungriest time of the year for children who rely on free and reduced-price meals at school. About 450,000 children in the state currently benefit from free and reduced-price school meals, she added.
If you received a P-EBT card but didn’t know what it was and threw it out, the card can be replaced by contacting the P-EBT Call Center at 804-294-1633.
If this is your first time receiving benefits, a pre-loaded card with be mailed to the address of the student’s parent or guardian.
For more information on P-EBT visit www.dss.virginia.gov/benefit/pebt/index.cgi
