Just like everything seemingly everything else in the sports world, American Legion baseball is in a holding pattern because of COVID-19.
On April 7, the American Legion elected to cancel its eight regional tournaments and the World Series because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, individual state Legion departments can still attempt to play games as long as they’re acting in accordance with guidelines set forth by state and local government.
In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam has issued a stay-at-home order and has prohibited all gatherings of more than 10 people through June 10. American Legion baseball practice typically doesn’t start practice until late May, so in a perfect world the season could wind up starting a couple of weeks later than normal.
Of course, nothing is more unpredictable than COVID-19 right now. Winchester Post 21 general manager Nate Eback things the odds of not having a season are much greater than having one.
That being said, Eback and people like Virginia American Legion chairman James Grenier are still trying to remain optimistic. Grenier said Virginia American Legion hopes to have a better idea of what to do with the baseball season in the next couple of weeks.
Grenier said it’s very unlikely that there will be state tournaments for its Senior and Junior divisions because of the amount of time and work it takes to organize those events.
But it’s possible that teams will be able to play an abbreviated district and regional schedule that could run through the end of July.
“We’re going to hope to put some teams on the field if the pandemic clears enough where [Northam] and our local counties say, ‘Yeah, you can get back on the field,’” Grenier said. “What we’ll do try and do, if we get the opportunity, is have a five-, six-week season. The message will be to play local, maybe play some weekend doubleheaders to get more games in.
“But we have to think about the safety of the players and coaches, you have to think about the legionnaires. That’s the priority. You have to think long term.”
If Virginia American Legion gives the green light, Eback figures after a week of tryouts and practice that Winchester Post 21 could start playing games. Eback said if there’s concerns about people being in close proximity to each other, fans could sit up on the hill at James Wood’s R. Charles Hott Field.
Even if the COVID-19 situation is contained, that doesn’t mean every American Legion department that sponsored a team last year will be able to do so this year. A lot of organizations and businesses are struggling with their finances because of COVID-19, and some Legion departments might not be able to contribute as much money as they normally would to help with the cost of putting a team together.
Eback said costs can run upwards of $15,000 to fund his Senior and Junior teams, which feature 18 players each for a total of 36 players. The Senior team played 19 games last year and the Junior team — which won the state championship — played 24.
The typical fees are $5,000 for umpires, $3,000 to $4,000 for uniforms, $2,000 to $3,000 for field fees, $2,000 for insurance, and $1,000 each for equipment and field maintenance. Of that total, Post 21 usually gives Eback $5,000 ($2,500 per team) and the players and their families handle the rest of the amount.
“With Posts being closed, they don’t have the cash flow that they normally do, so I don’t know how much that would affect putting teams together,” Eback said. “Without the help of Legion, that just puts more pressure on the kids.”
For example, Winchester Post 21 announced on its Facebook page on April 2 it will be closed through this coming Friday, with the hope that it can reopen before June.
There’s also a chance that American Legion might not have the services of high school players if the Virginia High School League decides to allow summer competition. There are a lot of obstacles to overcome for VHSL play though, including the requirement of new physicals and additional insurance, and whether school districts will even permit their student-athletes to participate. The VHSL will make a decision about its plans sometime in May.
“If [summer play] happens for those high school kids, great,” Eback said. “I hope the high school kids get their senior year and get to play with their teams. If the VHSL decides they can have a season, I’m not going to try and compete with that.
“If not, I’m hoping I can offer them an alternative to at least play some baseball this year.”
