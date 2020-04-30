Virginia’s American Legion department won’t be sponsoring baseball this year because of concerns about COVID-19, but a lot of teams that would normally play under the American Legion banner are still looking to play this summer.
Nate Eback, the general manager of Winchester’s program, was informed on Monday of the state baseball department’s decision, which according to its website was made “out of abundance of caution.” Virginia American Legion chairman James Grenier discussed the State Baseball Legion’s concerns with COVID-19 in an interview with The Winchester Star two weeks ago.
Eback quickly went to work to gauge the interest of potential players for the two teams he typically runs. Even though it might cost more for players to participate this year without the financial backing of American Legion, Eback said he already has enough interested players to at least field a Senior travel ball team, and he would still like a Junior team.
Players age 13-19 are eligible for the teams. American Legion rules limited rosters to 18 players, but without that restriction, Eback said he’s considering expanding the roster pool this year.
The Conrad-Hoover American Legion Post 21 in Winchester typically kicks in $2,500 for each of the two teams, with players and their families covering the remaining finances. The two Winchester teams cost about $8,000 each to operate as a result of fees for umpires, uniforms, field usage, insurance, equipment and field maintenance.
Fortunately for Eback and Winchester, there a lot of other established American Legion programs that still want to compete as travel teams. Eback said he believes half of the teams in the eight-team District 15/16 are interested in playing, and added there are also four to five teams in District 17 (the Arlington-Fairfax area) that want to play.
Of course, none of those teams will be playing without the clearance of state and local authorities. Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home-order — which bans gatherings of more than 10 people — is in effect until June 10. If that decree isn’t extended, Eback hopes that Winchester can start playing actual games in the first week of July and hold a six-week season.
Eback said he’s also in talks with teams from Maryland and West Virginia who are interested in playing Winchester.
“If we can get [District 15/16 and 17] together with eight teams, we can probably still play close to 20 games,” Eback said. “And my guys might play up to 30 games depending on what I can do with the teams in West Virginia and Maryland.”
If the high school sports season starts on July 31 like it’s currently slated to and players elect to leave for that or because they need to report to college, Eback said he can make adjustments to the roster and the schedule based on who he has left.
“I’m going to try and get as many kids as I can,” Eback said. “I don’t have the 18-kid roster [limit], so I’ll see how many kids I’ll actually take. I can take 20, 25. So if some of them want to play football and leave, I might still have enough to play.
“My roster can be flexible, I might be able to pick up some more people during the middle of the season. We’re just trying to get people to play baseball.”
Eback said it’s too early to say if District 15/16 and 17 teams would have a tournament amongst themselves.
James Wood High School’s R. Charles Hott Field has been the usual home for Winchester Post 21. Eback said he’s looking into staying there, but if that’s not an option he might have to look at Sherando High School (which has also hosted Post 21 games in the past) or somewhere else.
If anyone is interested in playing for Winchester this year, contact Eback by emailing winchesterpost21baseball@gmail.com or by calling 540-664-2042. Eback said it won’t cost anything for players to try out for Winchester travel baseball, but there will be a fee involved for players who make the team. The cost of that fee will depend on the number of players in the program.
