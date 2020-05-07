WINCHESTER — Apple Blossom Mall is scheduled to reopen May 15 with reduced hours.
The mall has been closed since March 29 over coronavirus concerns. When it reopens, the reduced hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.
Simon Property Group, the mall’s corporate owner, has been announcing on its website when some of its malls will reopen, along with laying out guidelines that will be followed.
The guidelines include employees with a fever, cold or flu-like symptoms staying at home; making masks and daily temperature testing for employees required; providing masks, sanitizing wipes and temperature testing for mall guests; regularly disinfecting common and busy areas while providing sanitizer stations in the common areas; and encouraging social distancing, including using distance markers as well as providing extra space between seating.
Simon also noted that testing has been completed on the air quality in its malls, the results of which say the quality is “superior to the air outside.”
For shoppers, Simon is encouraging guests to wear protective masks and to use sanitizing wipes, follow social distancing guidelines, and to stay at home if they are sick.
Apple Blossom Mall management said only the entrance and exit at the food court will be open for use when the mall reopens.
Management also said stores inside are not required to reopen if they feel they shouldn’t.
On Monday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam extended the closure of nonessential businesses in the state from May 8 to May 14.
