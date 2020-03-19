WINCHESTER — Concerns about the coronvirus have temporarily closed Apple Blossom Mall.
The mall’s corporate owner, Simon Property Group, announced Wednesday evening that it would be closing all its properties in the United States, including malls, premium outlets and mills.
“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” David Simon, chairman, chief executive officer and president of Simon, said in a news release.
The release said properties are tentatively scheduled to be closed through March 29.
The closure comes after “extensive discussions with federal, state and local officials and in recognition of the need to address the spread of COVID-19,” the release said.
Vonda Gilreath, assisant manager of Kay Jewelers in the mall, said the closure is in the best interest for our employees and customers.”
Kaitlyn Baumez, who works at the Hallmark store, agreed. “I’d rather be safe than sorry.”
Shoppers Emma Poole and Carl Decampos, of Winchester, were understanding about the closure.
“I can understand them taking precautions,” Poole said.
Winchester Star reporter Mickey Powell contributed to this article.
