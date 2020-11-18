WINCHESTER — The coronavirus pandemic is affecting everything, including college plans.
At Handley High School, which is participating in Virginia College Application Week for the second year in a row, students are trying to decide what to do in the midst of only being able to attend in-person classes twice a week or 100% online.
Handley guidance counselor Natosha Fradillada said more students are considering community college or deferring acceptance for a year to a four-year university as a result of COVID-19.
Other students remain undecided, given all the unknowns surrounding the coronavirus and its impact on education.
“Some are like, ‘Hey, I’m dead set on this four-year [college], I’m still going to go,” said Chyanna Jones, a Handley guidance counselor. “Some are like, ‘Hey, I have to make this call for my family. There’s no point right now in me going to a four-year when I might not be able to be there.’”
COVID-19 has resulted in many college students taking their courses completely or partially online.
“I am pretty sad that because of the pandemic a lot of schools are going to be online mostly,” said Handley senior Amy Vargas, 17. But, she added, “I’m more going to college for the education than for parties, so I think I’ll be fine.”
Amy, who is considering studying biology or pre-veterinary science, doesn’t want to delay attending college for a year because she’s concerned she might forget information she has learned.
Her problem is narrowing down her list of college applications from 40 schools to about 15.
During Virginia College Application Week, many Virginia colleges and universities waive application fees. Handley is challenging its seniors to apply to at least one college or trade/technical school this week. Counselors are available to help. The average college application fee is $44, according U.S. News & World Report.
With the possibility that college classes could be online next fall, 17-year-old Handley senior Mariela Sanchez is hesitant about spending the money until in-person classes resume.
She’s not alone.
The Common Application, which many colleges use for their application process, has received 8% fewer applications through Nov. 2 compared to the same last year, Inside Higher Ed reported Monday. On top of that, 60% of the Common Application’s 921 college members are reporting application declines. The Common Application also is reporting a 16% drop in applications from first-generation students and those eligible for fee waivers, according Inside Higher Ed.
Right now, Mariela is exploring her options. That includes possibly going to Lord Fairfax Community College, with a goal of graduating from a four-year university. If she does pursue a college degree, Mariela — like Amy — would be the first in their families to do so.
Handley senior Cael Sanders, 17, has already applied early decision to Virginia Tech and is looking to apply to a total of five schools. He said the main downfall of applying to colleges in the middle of a pandemic is that he can’t tour campuses.
He said the possibility of taking online classes next fall in college doesn’t bother him.
“Online school I’m sure sucks for everybody, it’s just one of those things we have to adapt to,” said Cael, who plans to study biology and become an orthopedic surgeon.
The silver lining to the pandemic, if there is one for high school seniors, is that many colleges are not asking students to submit standardized test scores, such as the SAT or ACT, with their applications. Amy said she signed up to take the SAT, but it was canceled as a coronavirus precaution.
